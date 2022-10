Can New South Wales fix its water market?

The legislative council of the New South Wales parliament has established a select committee to inquire into and report on the status of water trading in that state. The inquiry is an opportunity to clarify what has gone wrong with the water market, and to map out high-priority reforms. The committee is due to report by 30 November 2022.

On 6 October 2022, Scott Hamilton and Stuart Kells appeared as expert witnesses before the committee to give evidence about their research on the Murray-Darling Basin (MDB) water market.

This article is based on their submission and evidence.