Integrity bodies at loggerheads: Why does IBAC hate the Victorian Inspectorate?

A major spat between Victoria’s integrity bodies is on full show in a report over DVF complaint-handling investigation.

A document published by the Victorian Inspectorate (VI) highlights a rift between the state’s integrity agencies, laid bare by an argument between public servants that has spilled over into the official report handed to the government.

The VI’s special report was tabled in parliament on Tuesday, detailing a litany of issues with the police complaints system, which poses an ongoing risk to survivors of domestic and family violence in the state.

The report slammed the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) for disputing the “soundness” of the inquiry, and went on to describe the commission’s approach to its review as undermining the state’s integrity system.

“[IBAC] has provided the VI with a two-part response which it has requested be reproduced in this report.

“The VI regrets this approach, which it regards as counter-productive to the object that all integrity agencies should have of seeking to improve the integrity system,” inspector Eamonn Moran PSM KC said, noting it would comply with IBAC’s request to publish an alternative account in full.

The legal dummy spit between the two bodies, unusually illustrated in colourful jargon throughout the special report, does have the effect of overshadowing its four recommendations which are not in dispute.

If you don’t need it to scoop poop off your lawn with, IBAC’s response to this report is a great study in institutional DARVO. They made indefensible decisions that saw my family suffering more violence, they delayed the report with legal stunts, but they’re the victims. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/cMFn1sKZwP — Police DV victim-survivor advocate (Australia) (@TheblueTake) October 11, 2022

This is only the second time in the Inspectorate’s 10-year history it has been moved to provide the government with such a report under laws empowering it to report on its own duties and functions.

Public sector corruption and police misconduct fall under IBAC’s remit as a statutory agency in Victoria. The report examined how complaints about a serving police officer and made to IBAC were handled when a family violence survivor made reports about her then-partner.

Page six of the VI report detailed what it described as an unhelpful account of the tit-for-tat between the two government agencies, regarding the draft version of the document, which had been shared with IBAC, as a matter of “procedural fairness”.

Moran went on to remark that a public debate about how the drafting process of the report had no merit, and rejected “all aspects of IBAC’s response”.

“The VI does not wish a difference in opinion between integrity agencies on process to detract from the really important issues that this report deals with; that is, the need for victims of family violence perpetrated by police officers to feel safe to come forward to both Victoria Police and IBAC,” Moran said.

“It is standard process for any integrity agency, including IBAC, to consider issues raised about adverse material and to adjust a report where appropriate. This was the course taken by the VI.

“While not required to reproduce responses to earlier drafts of this report, the VI has chosen to reproduce IBAC’s response in full,” he said.

Strangely, however, IBAC ultimately accepted all recommendations made by the VI after examining how the complaint was dealt with.

More than one public servant in Victoria has flipped their lid over this report but it's worth acknowledging here the original complainant's suffering (and complaint) and the four VI recommendations which have been accepted. #auslaw #vicpol #integrity https://t.co/C15NNFqH2G pic.twitter.com/RpZw49Brrk — Melissa Coade (@Coadem) October 11, 2022

According to Moran, IBAC’s support of the recommendations should give the public confidence that victims of family violence perpetrated by police officers can feel safer in approaching Victoria Police when circumstances demand.

But Jay, the complainant and survivor advocate whose dealings with IBAC were examined by the VI, claims an alternative version of events.

In a statement distributed by advocacy group Flat Out, Jay said she had initially been informed by the Inspectorate that no wrongdoing would be found against Victoria Police for sharing his escape plans with his partner. This position only changed, she claims, once her story was shared with the media.

“This only changed after ABC 774 put my story to air,” Jay said.

“I co-ordinate a victim peer-support group and work in the family violence sector. IBAC continues to treat family violence victims who contact it badly,” she said.

Jay claims her family was harmed by her former partner as a result of the police leaking her escape plans to the DVF perpetrator and serving officer. Disclosing this information on the grounds of “member welfare” led to “brutal retaliatory violence”, she added, and IBAC’s role in the saga only saw her complaint referred back to the force.

She described a DVF survivor’s experience dealing with IBAC as dismissive and bureaucratic. As a result of the interaction, Jay said she felt as though she had been treated like “rubbish” and re-traumatised.

“You will not find a victim who has complained to IBAC about how police have handled their domestic violence complaint who hasn’t found dealing with IBAC traumatic, frustrating, and futile,” Jay said.

“I have four hours of taped conversations with IBAC in which I am lectured, belittled and told that despite the horrific consequences for me, the referral of my complaint [about the escape plan leak] by IBAC was not appropriate.

“When I asked for reasons, I was told IBAC didn’t have to provide reasons. Dealing with IBAC is no less traumatic than dealing with police,” she said.

Without a dedicated specialist family violence team working at IBAC, Jay asked what expertise or specialist response the body had to properly assist victims like her.

“IBAC does not have a deep understanding of the complexity of family violence and policing failures from a victim perspective,” she said.

“How can IBAC possibly assess Victoria Police’s responses to family violence?”

The VI said the issues raised in its report about how the complainant’s case was handled by IBAC were “so serious and long-running, and the consequences so devastating” that it demanded public comment.

“IBAC identified her complaint as a protected disclosure complaint, treating the alleged conduct as potential police misconduct,” the special report said.

“Rather than investigating it as potential police corruption and considering the systemic issues she had raised about police investigating their own colleagues, approximately one month after receiving it, IBAC referred [the] complaint to PSC for investigation.”

According to the Inspectorate, the decision to refer the matter back to Victoria Police was not supported by any analysis from IBAC about why it was better off handled by the force. The local police investigator found the complaint to be “unfounded” despite also concluding the complainant’s confidential information had been inappropriately disclosed. This finding was then approved by Victoria Police’s Professional Standards Command (PSC).

“[The complainant] was again exposed to harm by her then partner when a letter containing the complaint outcome was sent by Victoria Police to her residential address instead of the PO Box she had asked IBAC to use,” the report said.

“PSC took four months to send the investigation report to IBAC, and IBAC did not commence its review for another seven months.”

The VI said IBAC’s response to the complaint, and how it handled the referral back to the police, was “inadequate” and permitted serious systemic issues to go unexamined for two years. It prevented any potential corruption from being properly examined in the matter, and turned a blind eye to the unwillingness of police to act against their own in cases of family violence.

“IBAC did not appear to recognise or address the systemic issues (eg., the need for divisional separation) and serious conflicts of interest raised in the initial complaint to IBAC until two years later when it reconsidered its draft review.

“This occurred after the matter was reported in the media and [the complainant] had directly emailed the IBAC Commissioner,” the VI said.

IBAC’s own 14-page reply to the special report was included in the document tabled in parliament. It said Moran’s approach to the review was burdened with “fundamental flaws” and “inadequacies”, and took a swipe at conclusions drawn merely from “paper-based reviews” without speaking to any of the decision-makers directly.

“The special report has been prepared without the benefit of all relevant information. If the path suggested by IBAC had been taken, the special report would have more adequately illustrated the factors which need to be considered and addressed in order to ensure a strengthened integrity system for the benefit of victims of police misconduct,” the response said.

IBAC accused Moran of refusing to interview or take evidence from decision-makers, as well as outright rejecting offers by the commission to obtain statements from the people whose decisions were being subject to scrutiny.

One of these mistakes on the Inspectorate’s part included the wrong assumption that referral decisions for complaints made by IBAC were on the basis of resourcing constraints. In IBAC’s view, its decision to refer to Jay’s matter boiled down, in part, to there being no legislative criteria to guide the decision.

“In the absence of interviewing the relevant decision makers or providing reasons for this finding which would enable IBAC to respond, the VI has resiled from this finding. However, the report continues to contain inferences that this is IBAC’s approach to Victoria Police complaints,” the response read.

“By failing to provide those IBAC officers whose decisions are scrutinised critically in the special report with an opportunity to provide explanations and information to the VI, the VI has not adequately protected the welfare of IBAC officers in the management of this complaint.”

IBAC went on to suggest that Moran was “disinterested in obtaining information from them that would prevent the VI from making his intended findings”.

Furthermore, IBAC claimed that relying solely on paper-based documents gave the Inspectorate scope to cherry-pick documents to suit its narrative — in particular the state of affairs as outlined in the draft version of the special report.

“It is difficult to see how the VI could rely on and maintain the same key findings set out in an earlier draft of the special report that did not consider additional [40] documents IBAC recently provided the VI not previously in the possession of the VI, [sic]” the commission argued.

IBAC also underscored the importance of Jay’s welfare in its response, including its continuous commitment to the improvement and strengthening of Victoria’s integrity system. But the commission said it could not remain silent when it formed the view that Moran had maintained a “faulty inferential reasoning” process to reach the conclusions stated in the special report, and was “entrenching the procedural unfairness” IBAC had highlighted in the document’s draft consultation discussions.

IBAC’s response also included a cutting sledge at the VI, suggesting it had received legal advice to the effect the integrity body was entitled to compensation on the basis of jurisdictional error.

In its wisdom though, the commission said it stopped short of seeking judicial review by the Supreme Court of Victoria, satying that it would not be in the public interest for two of Victoria’s major integrity institutions to be involved in litigation and at the public’s expense.

“The manner in which the VI has conducted the review gives rise to a reasonable apprehension that the VI has not brought an impartial mind to the resolution of the issues relevant to the review, and of bias against IBAC.

“In addition, [Moran’s] purported urgency in tabling the Special Report at the expense of completing a thorough investigation and allowing adequate time for IBAC to respond where there is otherwise no rush to do so or any reasonable justification in the form of potential prejudice to the VI’s review, is inexplicable,” IBAC stated.

Moran’s five-year tenure as an inspector of the VI and independent officer of parliament finishes in December of this year.

The Department of Justice and Community Safety is currently undertaking a review of police oversight in Victoria, with the VI insisting there remains a special category of complaints that cannot be subject to internal review by police and requires oversight by a body such as IBAC.

“IBAC investigate only about 2% of serious police misconduct complaints, with the rest referred by it for investigation to the Chief Commissioner of Police (Chief Commissioner),” the VI special report said.

“This is despite IBAC’s own 20169 and 201810 reports into Victoria Police’s complaints handling at a regional level and by Professional Standards Command (PSC) highlighting serious issues, including failure to adequately identify and manage conflicts of interest.”

A 2019 recommendation from the VI has also called for any IBAC referral decisions back to the chief commissioner for investigation, to be supported by recorded analysis explaining why this is preferable to a commission-led investigation.

“Potential improvements to the operation of Victoria’s integrity system include an increased robustness of the police oversight environment.

“This is an environment where ‘corrupt conduct’ and ‘police personnel misconduct’ should not be viewed as mutually exclusive terms; an environment which demands IBAC’s careful written consideration of who is ‘more appropriate’ to investigate matters than IBAC itself; an environment which requires IBAC to assess whether clear and ongoing risks will be exacerbated by a decision to refer; and an environment where victims of family violence perpetrated by police officers should feel safe to come forward, to both Victoria Police and to IBAC,” the report added.

READ MORE:

IBAC complaints rising as commission sharpens focus