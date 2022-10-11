Social Services finally junks 197k outstanding robodebt reviews

The Albanese government has pulled the final bureaucratic plug on the infamous Robodebt scheme, confirming the Secretary of the Department of Social Services has ordered that 197,000 people still subject to a ‘review’ generated by the automated horror show now not be pursued.

The scrapping of the reviews effectively draws a line under all outstanding and further possible actions against welfare recipients under the illegal program, with the bureaucracy now deciding the matters will no longer be pursued.

Ministers usually like to show leadership in issuing directions to their agencies to do things, but a foible of administration has left it up to the Secretary of Social Services to sniff the wind and offer up some reasons why continuing the most reviled welfare program ever created should call it curtains.

One official reason for cutting the scheme is that the bureaucracy now thinks it would be unable to ascertain the quantum of debts without undertaking a significant information gathering exercise, which would be time consuming and likely not cost effective.

That argument essentially adds up to not throwing good money after bad.

There’s also the impost on foisted employers to be considered.

Social Services is troubled by the fact no one has been in touch over the 197,000 outstanding reviews in more than two years, a scenario administrators now feel would make future contacts challenging and unfruitful, not that this proved a deterrent in the past.

The will be some joy for Australia Post, with letters now being sent out to put the minds of those pursued by the creators of illegal fake debts now being sent letters to put their minds at rest.

“I’m pleased the Albanese Labor Government can take further action to ensure 197,000 Australians have reviews wiped so they don’t have to be subject to that stress,” said Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth.

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten he was committed to “delivering a social security system that is not punitive.”

“We are removing any doubt that has been hanging over the heads of Robodebt victims for almost a decade, Shorten said.

“These dodgy debts were raised by the former Government in an illegal shakedown against some of the most vulnerable to underpin their discredited surplus forecasts.”