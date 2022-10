What public servants pocket in pay matters, but that’s only half the story

A purpose-driven, unified APS fuelled by altruism and a desire to deliver the best outcomes for the nation has long been held up as the point of difference to come and work for the bureaucracy. But in a tight Australian labour market, jobs are not filling themselves, with new workplace research suggesting the government will have to cough up more dough to hire the best of the best.

You may be forgiven for thinking the pockets of some of the country’s bureaucrats are lined with gold, given recent reports about the take-home pay of our “richest public servants”, but the commentariat would do well to remember the APS barely competes with the private sector when it comes to remunerating senior hires at the CEO level and above.

From the $1,034,315 annual salary of ADF chief Angus Campbell to PM&C boss Professor Glyn Davis’ $939,610 pay, the packages of even the best-paid public servants still fall shy of a top-tier law firm partner in Sydney or Melbourne.