Census data reveals huge growth in tech professionals still not recognised by APS

A key decision to scuttle recognition of technologists as a distinct specialist classification in the Australian Public Service is looking increasingly insular and archaic, after fresh Census data revealed information technology as one of the fastest-growing occupations in the nation.

As the Department of Finance struggles to make sense of a woeful audit of the Digital Transformation Office — the agency specifically tasked with delivering technology uplift public services — the rest of the nation has embraced the digital economy as a key national driver.

“The 2021 Census data released today about qualifications and occupations reflects the rising prominence of the digital economy in Australia,” Dr David Gruen AO, Australia’s statistician said.

“There are over 260,000 ICT Professionals and 74,000 ICT Managers in the workforce, an additional 86,000 since the last Census”.

The sheer volume of professional technologists now working in the mainstream economy outside the public sector is certain to increase pressure and sharpen focus on how federal services and transactions are delivered online, especially around user experience.

Government services minister Bill Shorten is already conducting an audit of the myGov transactional portal, which has taken eight years to develop as an app and which has still not been delivered.

A key issue for public sector agencies, especially federal ones, is that classifications and pay for technologists are so far behind the mainstream economy that they have dealt themselves out of the game, with the exception of ‘trophy’ departments like Defence, Home Affairs and Meteorology.

It’s a massive labour pool too, that is growing very quickly, the Census data reveals.

“The number of people with an Information Technology qualification is now almost half a million (470,318), increasing by 36 per cent since 2016,” the ABS Census release states.

“The fastest growing qualification in Australia was Security Science, at 5,805 people qualified (up 460 per cent since 2016). Qualifications in Artificial Intelligence also increased, at 630 people (up 200 per cent since 2016).”

The tech profession is also distinctly more diverse than the APS, with first-generation migrants heavily represented.

“Two thirds of Software and Applications Programmers were born overseas, with India representing the largest cohort. Software and Applications Programmers is the third most common occupation for recent overseas arrivals, with 24,000 arriving since 2016, The Census release said.

There are also more women coming through technology ranks, although the profession is still a long way off gender parity.

“One in five ICT Professionals and ICT Managers are female. But for workers under 30 years of age, female representation is higher, accounting for one in three ICT Managers and ICT Business and Systems Analysts, “ Census data release said.

READ MORE:

What public servants pocket in pay matters, but that’s only half the story