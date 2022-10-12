Education role of NACC should not be overlooked, says Dreyfus

Speaking at the National Press Club on Wednesday, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said an important function of the proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) had been “overlooked” in the ongoing discussions.

Dreyfus was referring to the responsibility of the NACC to educate the public sector about what corruption looks like, in order to prevent it from happening.

“The commissioner will provide guidance and information to support the public sector to understand the concept of corrupt conduct, and to identify and address vulnerabilities to corruption,” Dreyfus said.

“This work will harden the Commonwealth public sector against corruption, and will be informed by insights the commission draws from its investigations and the intelligence intellect about corruption.”

The attorney-general added the NACC would be responsible for educating the broader public, not just the public sector.

The responsibilities of the NACC to educate the public service echo that of the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), which has the same responsibility.

On its website, the NSW ICAC runs free workshops for NSW public sector agencies and paid special workshops on corruption issues.

Professor George Williams from UNSW told The Mandarin the educational role of integrity commissions was not to be overlooked in addressing the systemic roots of corruption.

“Of course we want to detect [corruption], we want to root it out. But even better if you can change behaviour and set standards so corruption doesn’t happen,” the legal expert said.

“That’s why education is so important. Because it can be powerful in setting those standards, it can deter someone from a course of action that might have led to corruption.”

However, if the NACC was seeking to be educative, Williams thought the role of public hearings as an educational tool was not something to be overlooked.

“It is important there are public hearings, because that’s not just about public sector education, but community education as well,” the academic said.

The requirement for public hearings to be held only in exceptional circumstances has been a sore point in the discussions surrounding NACC, with legal experts critical of the requirement as previously reported by The Mandarin.

“Where education makes a difference is it will deter some people. And as I say, it may simply be education so people realise how easy it is they can get caught,” Williams said.

“That’s a very powerful deterrence, if people realise they can get caught and the consequences of it. And you look at the public hearings, and how they can have a deterrent effect.”

Williams argued for public hearings to be held when they are in the public interest, and to do away with the exceptional circumstances requirement.

