Gallagher to unveil ‘in-house consulting model’ for APS

Minister for the public service Katy Gallagher is expected to announce government plans to ease the APS off its reliance on consultancies by way of an “in-house consulting model” later today.

The Mandarin understands the minister will use an address at the national conference for the Institute of Public Administration Australia (IPAA) this afternoon to criticise the previous government’s neglect of the public sector.

“Outsourcing, poor resourcing, clunky systems, and deliberate devaluing by the previous Morrison government has meant that the Australian people are looking at our institutions with a more jaundiced eye,” Gallagher said.

“The Labor government’s plans to reform the APS will make it an organisation that is more capable, with greater integrity, placing people at the centre of what we do and a model for other governments and organisations to follow.”

The Senator’s speech will also detail plans for an in-house consulting model to tap into “deep expertise” within the APS.

“An in-house consulting model will give public servants the opportunity to develop expertise further, build relationships, collaborate with colleagues, and challenge themselves in new ways.

“It can create opportunities to work across departments to support one APS,” Gallagher said.

With work to develop the model underway, the senator said the government was likely to consider a final proposal the end of the year, with the APS Academy having an “important role” to play in the process.

“Let’s not give away some of our most interesting work on evaluation, project management and strategy to the private sector.”

A consultancy hub for the public service was previously recommended by the finance and public administration references committee back in November 2021, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

The APS Inc report referenced the UK’s Government Consulting Hub introduced in May 2021 to curb the reliance of its civil service on consultancies.

“[The hub] aims to help reduce the amount that the UK Government spends on consultancy, maximise value where consultants are really needed, and upskill civil servants to deliver consultancy-type work to ensure the continuous growth of the civil service’s internal capability and confidence,” the report said.

