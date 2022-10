Flying squads, Claytons consultants and the coalition of the billing: what Katy Gallagher did next

A Finance minister’s first big speech to the Australian Public Service is always going to a ‘sit-up straight’ moment in the public sector schoolyard, doubly so when that minister is also the Minister for the Public Service and a Canberra local girl made good in the inner circle of Cabinet.

So, it’s not surprising Katy Gallagher is dropping a few conspicuous markers ahead of her speech to the Institute of Public Administration Australia conference today the annual convention of alpha administrators, wonder wonks and public services chiefs charged with delivering the newish government’s agenda.

Notably IPAA 2022 is being held at the mid-market former Lakeside Hotel run by Rydges, rather than at the ‘make power statement’ Hyatt or other recently built luxury piles in Barton servicing the small army of fly-in, fly-out consultants, lobbyists, public affairs advisors and regulatory whisperers.