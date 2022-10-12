Mandarin behind NSW Opal card celebrated among public service peers

Elizabeth Mildwater, the woman appointed to take the reins as acting secretary following Amy Brown’s recent exit from the NSW Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade (DEIT), has joined the ranks of IPAA national fellows.

Mildwater was recognised by some of the country’s most powerful bureaucrats at a special dinner for the IPAA national conference in Canberra on Wednesday.

Being appointed an IPAA national fellow is one of the highest accolades for a mandarin, who must be nominated by another public servant and judged among their peers to be eligible to join the list.

IPAA national president Professor Renée Leon said the senior bureaucrat’s recent responsibilities included whole of government and strategic planning for an area covering the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Wollongong area south of Sydney, Sydney and the centre, and greater Newcastle in the north.

“The [area] includes six major cities and contains more than 5 million people,” Leon said of Mildwater’s work leading the NSW Greater Cities Commission.

“Elizabeth has worked in some of the most important so-called back-of-house areas of public sector service delivery for the NSW government.

“This has included the development of Sydney’s contactless Opal card for public transport services, and the results of her work have made a major economic and social contribution to [the state],” she added.

Leon presented the acting secretary as a fellow, alongside three other public servants from the NT, the ACT and NSW at the evening presentation.

Among the other recipients was NT Department of Families, Housing and Communities CEO Ken Davies, who has served NT for more than 40 years, and is credited with helping to shape the Territory’s public service.

Leon said Davies was described by peers as “the very model of a modern public servant”, who was not shy of having difficult conversations and debating important public service issues.

“In all that he does, Ken is a passionate steward of the sector and a passionate advocate for the public service as a noble cause,” Leon said.

“In his work, Ken is recognised as someone who constantly keeps a simple objective in mind: how can we grow greater public value for our communities?”

NSW Department of Customer Service deputy secretary William Murphy was also honoured as a fellow at last night’s event. That same day he also received a Public Service Medal.

Leon said Murphy’s example had propelled the use of data analytics in the NSW public sector, skills which were now essential capabilities for all mandarins in leadership roles.

“This was of particular importance during the COVID-19 pandemic, where his leadership, knowledge and expertise helped shape the NSW government’s Delta variant communications strategy,” Leon said.

“[William] has shown a deep commitment to ensuring people working across the public service sector continue to grow and up-skill.”

The ACT’s Kevin Riley was also honoured for his work advising, consulting and training in financial and governance matters. Leon said thousands of public servants had benefited from the training courses Reilly developed and delivered over more than 20 years.

“Public servants across a number of jurisdictions [have undertaken Reilly’s training], improving accountability, decision-making and public outcomes,” Leon said.

“Kevin has been IPAA national council’s treasurer for more than 10 years. He has made a major contribution to our national organisation and his work to the long-term capability development of public services around Australia.”

