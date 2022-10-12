Raytheon scores $322m Collins class support deal

The Australian arm of US military systems provider Raytheon has inked a five-year contract with Defence to keep the capability of the Royal Australian Navy’s current fleet of Collins class submarines fighting fit before the crossover to nuclear-powered vessels.

The deal has been booked in at $322 million for Raytheon to provide “in-service support” for the vessels, and will commence in in 2026 and will cover “ongoing sustainment, and selected capability enhancements.”

“We are committed to working closely with industry to sustain our Collins class submarines, an important task that currently supports over 1,600 jobs across South and West Australia.”

Raytheon Australia is the incumbent provider of support services for the Collins class subs’ combat system, drawing on a “highly skilled local workforce of approximately 133 people across Australia” Defence said.

Defence is yet to indicate what the preferred nuclear-powered sub it wants under the AUKUS pact.

The government has earmarked $200 billion in investment to deliver a “secure, sustainable, competitive and continuous Australian naval shipbuilding and sustainment capability” out to 2040.

In September Defence personnel and public servants interested in nuclear science were strongly encouraged to upskill and study atomic matters to help build a sovereign nuclear industry as the AUKUS agreement takes shape.

The Department of Defence has been promoting nuclear scholarships, saying ADF and APS personnel can apply for a Defence Master’s Sponsorship to study for a Master’s of Nuclear Science at the Australian National University or Master’s of Nuclear Engineering at the University of NSW.

The Nuclear Powered Submarine Taskforce (NPSTF), which is charged with creating “education and skilling pathways” to underpin the acquisition and sustainment of nuclear-powered submarines and “the greater Australian nuclear enterprise” is helping to promote the courses.

