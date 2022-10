AEC shining beacon on the hill during dog days of democracy

When the internet posed an existential challenge for this government agency, reinvention was in order.

You might know of the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) for its cute social media strategy, but the emergence of a sassy online voice that claps back at misinformation and keeps a register of dodgy sources on all matters voting and democracy goes against the grain in ways previously unimaginable for the bureaucracy.

Proactive, responsive, authoritative, cheeky — all are superlatives you would sooner relate to an online dating profile over the ways in which a non-corporate commonwealth entity had to pivot to stay relevant in the wash-up of digital citizen engagement.