Reserve Bank and New Payments Platform hit by major outage

October 13, 2022
Reserve Bank of Australia-RBA
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is under renewed fire for an overnight outage of the heavily vaunted New Payments Platform (NPP), with stalled interbank transfers narrowly missing scheduled pension day transactions to vulnerable welfare recipients on Thursday.

Both the ANZ and CBA have taken to social media to reassure customers their money is safe, as consumer anger continues to grow over the high-level incident. An unknown number of customers were affected.

“The RBA experienced an internal system engineering issue yesterday evening. The issue has been contained. Impacted external services are now operational however there has been some delay to overnight processing of payments,” the RBA said in a statement.

The RBA acts as the federal government’s transactional bank, sending money from government accounts like Treasury coffers, Services Australia and Tax to retail banks, where they are received by consumers.

Service Australia confirmed on Thursday afternoon pension runs would not be hit.

It’s understood the RBA’s Fast Settlement Service (FFS), which underpins the NPP, croaked during the night-time run, leaving files stranded.

The RBA has confirmed to The Mandarin that the FSS falling over was the cause of the outage, with the central bank working to clear a backlog on Thursday morning.

The outage has hit both NPP and some of its overlay services, like OSKO and BPAY’s service for real-time account-to-account payments, that ride the NPP’s rails.

The outage, which in bank terms rates as a ‘Severity 1’ raises serious questions about the looming shutdown of BPAY and its replacement with the NPP as banks move to shutter the Direct Entry system.

The outage comes at an awkward time for the CBA, which has championed the NPP, with chief executive Matt Comyn set to take to the stage in Canberra at the Institute of Public Administration Australia’s annual conference with Department of Finance Jenny Wilkinson.

NPPA is attempting to persuade major government transactors, such as revenue agencies and billers — aka the Australian Taxation Office and state transport and land registries —  that the NPP is a superior system to BPAY, despite glaring stability issues.

