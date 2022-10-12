DFAT defends wine requirements in India trade deal

Officials from several departments appeared before the joint standing committee on treaties on Thursday morning to discuss a trade agreement between Australia and India, with a lot of the discussion focusing on the impacts on Australia’s wine industry.

Chief negotiator for the treaty DFAT’s Frances Lisson said the treaty presented an “enormous opportunity” for Australian industries to reach India’s growing middle class.

In response to a question about Australia’s wine industry, specifically regarding a minimum input price requirement of US$5 a bottle for tariff reductions, Lisson said India had its own low-cost industry it was trying to develop.

“[India] want to not encourage imports in that area, in that particular price range, in order for their infant industry to grow,” Lisson said.

DFAT officials said they understood 98% of Australia’s current wine exports to India were less than US$5 a bottle.

The chief negotiator added the current state of the agreement would mean “enormous” potential for the premium wine market.

Lisson acknowledged the disappointment from the wine industry and admitted the agreement was a result of negotiation where neither side got 100% of what they wanted.

“[India] set a much, much higher minimum input price which would have really reduced the potential for us to use that concession in the future.”

Regarding the relationship between the “most favoured nation” (MFN) clause in the treaty and Australia’s wine exports to India, Lisson said she was aware India was in negotiations with the UK, Canada and the EU.

The MFN clause meant that if India negotiated a lower trading tariff or a lower minimum input price with another party, Australia would receive the same deal.

The chief negotiator added that with negotiations ongoing, Australia would seek to figure out a “win-win” situation.

Alongside DFAT, representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, and Treasury were present at the hearing.

