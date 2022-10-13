Movers & Shakers: Reppointments at ACMA and Meriba Omasker Kaziw Kazipa

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 1

At the Department of Home Affairs, Christopher White was promoted to assistant secretary staff health and wellbeing.

Peter Bligh moved from the National Indigenous Australians Agency to take up the role of general manager — business development and employment at Aboriginal Hostels Limited in the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Liam Demamiel took up the role of assistant secretary at the Attorney-General’s Department, moving from the Australian Financial Security Authority.

James O’Reilly was promoted at the Australian Public Service Commission to assistant commissioner, workplace relations.

Moving from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, Elyse Herrald-Woods took up the role of national manager, government business at the Australian Financial Security Authority.

Queensland commissioner (Meriba Omasker Kaziw Kazipa) reappointed

C’Zarke Maza was reappointed as commissioner (Meriba Omasker Kaziw Kazipa) in Queensland.

On his reappointment, Maza said he was pleased at the work the office had done thus far for Torres Strait Islander people, particularly when it came to traditional child-rearing practices.

“With Torres Strait Islander families and their children that have been granted cultural recognition orders, I can attest that this process has been life-changing,” Maza said.

“When granting a cultural recognition order, it has been the greatest pleasure to witness the meaningful healing and social and emotional wellbeing that this process provides.”

The commissioner added he felt humbled and honoured to be reappointed.

Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander partnerships minister Craig Crawford said Maza brought with him extensive experience in advocating for Torres Strait Islander people.

“Since commencing as the inaugural commissioner in July 2021, commissioner Maza has established the Cultural Recognition Order application process and engaged with families and community about accessing the service,” Crawford said.

“With his reappointment to the role, the commissioner can ensure continuity in the important and sensitive work undertaken since commencing in the role.”

Melbourne Convention And Exhibition Centre new CEO

At the Melbourne Convention And Exhibition Centre, Natalie O’Brien was named CEO, starting in early 2023.

O’Brien was a CEO of Food and Wine Victoria, which hosted the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival, as well as holding the same position at Ballarat Regional Tourism and Wine Victoria.

“I’m excited to lead an already iconic Melbourne landmark into the next phase of growth, as the organisation’s enormous impact and benefit continues to expand across Victoria,” O’Brien said.

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Trust Chair John Brumby said he was pleased with the appointment.

“We’ve been lucky to attract an executive with the experience and skill set to lead the organisation in the years ahead,” the chair said.

O’Brien replaced outgoing CEO Peter King.

Director-general at Queensland Health

Shaun Drummond was appointed director-general of Queensland Health.

Drummond was previously acting director general and chief operating officer at the department, as well as chief executive of Metro North Hospital and Health Service.

Queensland minister for health and ambulance services Yvette D’Ath said she looked forward to continuing to work with Drummond.

“Mr Drummond has a proven ability to lead in complex and challenging environments and has a clear vision for the department,” the minister said.

“He brings with him experience, contemporary health service leadership and a genuine investment in driving public health reform to deliver the best possible outcomes for Queenslanders.”

Pair of commissioners at AEMC

Two new commissioners were appointed at the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC); Sally McMahon and Tim Jordan.

Both were appointed to five-year terms, starting on 10 October 2022.

AEMC chair Anna Collyer said she was pleased to make the appointments.

“I’m confident they will bring their broad expertise and experience to these important roles, as we work collaboratively and proactively in the long-term interests of consumers to ensure an affordable, reliable and safe energy system as we transition to net zero,” Collyer said.

McMahon and Jordan joined Collyer, Charles Popple and Michelle Shepherd to take the total number of commissioners at the AEMC to five.

In the same announcement, Popple extended his tenure as AEMC commissioner from February 2023 for a further 16 months.

Queensland’s Department of Resources new director-general

Mark Cridland was named the new director-general of the Queensland Department of Resources.

Queensland resources minister Scott Stewart said Cridland was a senior public servant with more than 30 years’ experience to bring to the role.

“He understands our stakeholders and our business after having been the acting director-general of the Department of Resources since May,” the minister said.

“I am excited to be able to continue working with him to deliver what is needed to support the best use of Queensland’s renewable and non-renewable land, mineral and energy resources.”

Perth Zoo gets new board members

Perth Zoo had four new appointees to its board.

The four were: Tully Carmady, Professor Kris Warren, Vanessa Martin, and Ronald Hurst.

Carmady was appointed deputy chair, replacing Alex Lamond.

WA environment minister Reece Whitby said the zoo was a WA icon and in good hands.

“I would like to thank outgoing board member Brad Geatches and deputy chair Alex Lamond for their significant service, and endorsing a new direction for Perth Zoo to ensure it continues to be world-leading into the future,” the minister said.

ACMA chair reappointed

Nerida O’Loughlin was reappointed as chair of the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) for a two-year term commencing 14 October 2022.

Minister for communications Michelle Rowland congratulated O’Loughlin on the reappointment.

“Since her appointment in 2017, Ms O’Loughlin has spearheaded government responses to the challenges arising in our increasingly digitised and interconnected society — from misinformation and disinformation on digital platforms, through to helping protect Australians from scams,” Rowland said.

“Her work to support media and communications organisations during the pandemic was invaluable.”

Stephanie Foster’s new role

Stephanie Foster moved from PM&C to take up a role at Home Affairs.

“Ms Foster is leaving the PM&C to take on a new role at the Department of Home Affairs as associate secretary, immigration,” a spokesperson said.

The Mandarin went into depth about the bureaucrat’s career thus far, including the infamous wink.

Public nominations open for ACNC advisory board

Public nominations opened for the Australian Charities and Not‑for‑profits Commission (ACNC) advisory board.

The government is seeking expressions of interest from those interested in joining.

Assistant minister for competition, charities and Treasury Andrew Leigh said the board would be critical for the commission’s work.

“There has been a serious decline in volunteering and community engagement in recent decades, and Liberal’s war on charities only made the problem worse.

“After nine years of neglect under the Coalition there is a great deal of work ahead to help the charity sector rebuild,” Leigh said.

Members of WA Soil and Land Conservation Council

In Western Australia, there were six additions to the Soil and Land Conservation Council.

The six members were:

Rhys Turton — farming;

— farming; Wendy Bradshaw — farming and land conservation;

— farming and land conservation; Dwayne Mallard — Aboriginal land regeneration;

— Aboriginal land regeneration; Emma-Jane Foulkes-Taylor — pastoralism and local government;

— pastoralism and local government; Noel Schoknecht — soil science and land management; and

— soil science and land management; and Dr Renee Young — ecology.

Existing members chair Dr Hayley Norman, deputy chair Dr Richard George, and Bob Nixon will continue on the council.