Gallagher ‘confident’ government payments stable after NPP and RBA outage

A major outage at the Reserve Bank of Australia and the New Payment Platform that narrowly missed Thursday’s welfare and pension payroll run has prompted reassurances from the government that the recently built system is stable, as it seeks urgent answers about what went wrong.

As consumers and bank customers woke on Thursday to wonder what happened to their Osko payments apparently lost in transit, public service and finance minister Katy Gallagher batted away the national incident.

“From the advice that I have… I’m absolutely confident there aren’t any other problems,” Gallagher told The Mandarin on the sidelines of the IPAA Conference in Canberra on Thursday afternoon.

“I haven’t been advised of any problems with payments infrastructure at all.”

Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones is understood to be concerned about the incident. He has asked for a briefing on how consumers may have been affected.

The outage puts the government in an awkward position. The RBA is not only the government’s own transactional bank but also the payments systems regulator through the powerful Payments Systems Board.

It comes after several Cabinet ministers spent a week openly attacking Optus for its response to a massive hacking incident.

The NPP outage, which was triggered by the failure of the SWIFT-based Fast Settlements Service run by the RBA, is understood to have irked retail banks, who have for years been prodded into unenthusiastically switching on and offering the NPP’s real-time services as part of a regulatory overhaul driven by the RBA.

A key element of the NPP is that it processes payments as they happen, as opposed to running payments in batches overnight or through the day, thus allowing funds transferred from one account to another to become available immediately.

The cycling of batch payments through the long-established direct entry system is one of the key reasons account-to-account transactions in Australia traditionally take around two days to clear, a system dubbed T+2 (transaction plus two days to clear).

In truly unfortunate timing, news of the outage started to break as the chief executive of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia took to the stage with Department of Finance secretary Jenny Wilkinson at the IPAA conference just as bank customers unloaded on social media.

One of the challenges Labor has inherited from the previous government is whether the role of the RBA being a payment systems infrastructure owner, regulator, rule maker and performance cop needs to be separated out.

The previous government carved out an examination of the RBA’s payment systems functions under a wider review of the central bank.

A big policy issue Labor is yet to address is whether Australia will retain low-cost common domestic payments infrastructure assets like BPAY and eftpos or allow them to be sold off to US credit card giants, who are now aggressively pushing into debit payments.

The RBA has previously taken retail banks to task for their slowness in adopting and offering the NPP services that failed overnight on Wednesday.

“The slow implementation has been disappointing and we expect the required functionality to be available soon,” RBA governor Dr Philip Lowe said in a speech to the 2019 AuspPayNet summit.

“I expect that we will see a further pickup in usage once the CBA has delivered on core NPP functionality for all its customers.”