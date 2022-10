Whose outage is it anyway? We need to talk about payments…

Yesterday morning, an as yet undisclosed number of Australians awoke to find money destined for their bank accounts had not surfaced overnight, courtesy of a much-loved but underutilised product called Osko.

What was less apparent was that a core piece of Australia’s critical infrastructure estate, a set of core transactional boxes run by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the little-known New Payment Platform (NPP), had keeled over in the night.

It was an ignominious entrée for one of the biggest power shifts in Australian financial services in 30 years, namely the creation of a new ‘real-time’ payments processing platform jointly run by the RBA and the now decade-old New Payments Platform.