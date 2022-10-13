Comment: Government makes a welcome start on public service reform

Katy Gallagher’s address to the Institute of Public Administration Australia yesterday demonstrates a lot of work to revitalise the APS is already underway while acknowledging this is a start of a reform journey that will take some time.

Particularly pleasing is her emphasis on the role of the APS as an institution: “At its heart, this is all about the public’s trust and faith in government and its institutions – in the APS”.

While stating that her list of initiatives was “not all-encompassing” (she explicitly mentioned separate work on digital capability), it was nonetheless considerable and covered a fair proportion of the agenda identified by the Thodey report on the APS which the previous government rejected. Despite some disappointing omissions and a few flourishes of questionable substance, it represents an impressive start.

The Albanese government, she highlighted, had four priorities for APS reform:

An APS that embodies integrity in everything it does;

An APS that puts people and business at the centre of policy and services;

An APS that is a model employer;

An APS that has the capability to do its job well.

A number of significant measures were listed under the first priority, including surveys of trust in Australian public services, New Zealand-style long-term insights, wider reporting from APS employment and survey data, and the extension of APS-style values statements for other commonwealth entities.

Some of these suggestions will need careful teasing out but they all head in the right direction. Some other measures seem to be less helpful such as her endorsement of Thodey’s push for “a clear and inspiring purpose statement” when the Public Service Act already has a clear objective and the APS values that define its institutional role.

More concerning is that the list did not include strengthening the role of the APS commissioner to be the professional head of the service and primary advisor on senior appointments or restoring ‘merit’ as a core APS value. But maybe these will emerge as the reform agenda is further developed.

At the heart of the second priority is a proposed charter of partnerships and engagement, strongly conveying the impression that the government is looking to go further to deliver integrated citizens-centred services. That is an ambitious but important reform. She also committed to an annual report from the national survey of trust in Australian government services with data on individual service delivery agencies.

The third priority encompasses a number of major reforms, including issues highlighted by Thodey but explicitly rejected by the Morrison government. First steps are being taken towards APS-wide pay and conditions, and a shift is being pursued away from labour hire, contractors and consultants towards greater reliance on APS employment.

Much of the publicity about the speech has focused on the proposal to develop an in-house consultancy hub. There may well be benefits from a UK-style hub but I note that in the UK these come from the hub’s guidance on whether and how to engage consultants, its triage services and support to ensure knowledge and skills transfer as much as from its own consultancy services. I also suspect some of the measures under Gallagher’s fourth priority will prove more important to rebuilding APS capability.

Also under the third priority are initiatives for firmer action on diversity. Targeting increased Indigenous employment and employment of people with disabilities is certainly important; less important in my view is further action regarding women’s employment given the huge gains over recent decades (as Gallagher is also minister for women I guess that was to be expected), along with a post-COVID review of flexible employment and action to improve APS culture and behaviour, particularly to draw on the contributions of all staff.

The measures mentioned to improve APS capability pleasingly include more systematic approaches to evaluation (another Thodey recommendation previously rejected) as well the reintroduction of agency capability reviews (agreed to by the previous government but not yet acted upon). Gallagher also foreshadowed further work on strategic thinking and foresight and knowledge networks including knowledge of Asia and the Pacific.

If we add the work underway on digital transformation and the agenda arising from the Jenkins review and the review of the MOP(S) Act (including the role and accountability of ministerial advisers), there is reason for some optimism about the government’s intentions. But there is a long way to go yet, and there are still some important missing parts.