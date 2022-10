APS primed to adapt for major policy and government service overhaul

A raft of changes will be in store for the public service, with senator Katy Gallagher sharing the headlines of her reform plans for bureaucracy in a detailed speech in Canberra this week.

While the original date of the minister’s address was delayed due to the Queen’s passing, the IPAA conference where she ultimately delivered the preliminary details had the appropriate theme of ‘Adapt – Australia in a changing world’.

“Good government delivers effective policy; it is transparent and is accountable to the public,” Gallagher said. “If we want to earn their trust, we have to have solid foundations in our institutions and we also need to recognise the pace of change.