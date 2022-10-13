Gallagher sees diversity and inclusion as part of being a model employer

During her first speech to the public service on Thursday, minister for the public service Katy Gallagher expressed her disappointment about the level of diversity within the APS, including the number of First Nations staff and closing the gender pay gap.

The senator linked increasing the diversity of the workforce to the government’s commitment to being a “model employer”.

On First Nations people, Gallagher said it was disappointing to see the 3.5% representation had not changed in two decades, with a government target to increase the number to 5%.

“We must echo the commitment the government has made to a First Nations voice to parliament, by ensuring First Nations peoples have a voice in the APS,” the minister for the public service said.

“We know First Nations peoples have shorter APS careers than the rest of our workforce – we need to do more than recruit First Nations people.”

Gallagher said the APSC was reviewing its Commonwealth Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Workforce Strategy.

The APSC published a report on diversity within the APS, as reported by The Mandarin.

The same report found employees with a disability comprised between 4.2% and 9.3% of the workforce, with the senator likewise expressing a desire to attract and retain that talent.

Gallagher, who is also the minister for women, made it clear the gender pay gap needed to close.

“We know that there is a link between transparency and the gender pay gap decreasing, which is why the APS will be required to report to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency,” Gallagher said.

“As agencies report they will also be required to put in place targets to improve gender equality.”

The ASPC is in the midst of reviewing the Maternity Leave Act.

In documents released under FOI, DFAT expressed its reservations about the impact of extending parental leave on postings with a small number of staff.

Gallagher used part of the speech to reference a website set up by the secretary for public sector reform Gordon de Brouwer’s team titled APS Reform, designed to be separate from PM&C’s website.

Part of the website asks people to share “good news” stories about the public service.

The speech went into great detail about the plans the minister had to transform the APS.