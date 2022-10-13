RAAF resumes Mediterranean patrols with P-8A to fly out of Italy

The Royal Australian Air Force has resumed allied maritime patrols over the Mediterranean Sea for the first time in 80 years, deploying a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and 60 support crew to Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy.

The Italian tour is part of Operation Sea Guardian – “an ongoing non-Article 5 NATO maritime security operation” that maintains maritime situational awareness, deterring and countering terrorism and building capacity in the Mediterranean region.

The “Non-Article 5” designation means that Australia is not required to follow the one-in, all-in rules of the NATO treaty that require mutual military support from members in the case of conflict, a key element of the military pact.

The deployment of Australia’s P-8A will fly missions in the western and central Mediterranean alongside US and European forces, allowing the recently commissioned surveillance aircraft to integrate with allies.

Key kit on the P8As, which are based on a Boeing 737 airframe, are advanced sensors and mission systems, an advanced multi-role radar, an acoustic detection system and high-definition cameras. The long-range aircraft carry an internal fuel capacity of around 34 tonnes, allowing it to operate 2000km from base.

Commanding Officer 11 Squadron, Wing Commander Adam Saber, said the operation would enhance Australia’s interoperability with NATO.

“This is the first time a RAAF P-8A has travelled this far, and it’s our first visit to the region,” Saber said.

“This is an excellent opportunity to collaborate with the United States Navy P-8s and test our ability to operate with NATO in the Mediterranean.”

Corporal Mathan Sundaramoorthy, an airborne electronic analyst on the P-8A Poseidon, said the trip differed from previous patrols.

“I have never seen such busy sea and air traffic in our region,” Sundaramoorthy said. “The Mediterranean is hectic and keeps us on our toes.

“The people are lovely and the food is wonderful. This has been a terrific opportunity.”