No more additional discretionary COVID-19 leave for the APS

October 14 marked the end of mandatory COVID-19 isolation requirements, and with it changed how the APS approaches employees with COVID-19.

A new circular from the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) said agencies were no longer required to provide additional leave for employees with COVID-19.

The removal of discretionary leave applied to casual workers as well as employees caring for others who are sick with COVID-19.

Employees who test positive for COVID-19, are symptomatic, and are unable to work should use their agency’s sick leave arrangements.

If someone tests positive but remains well, the circular recommended that work-from-home arrangements should be put in place.

Throughout the circular, it recommended employees abide by the public health orders of where they are.

For APS workers travelling who have been told to isolate because of COVID-19 exposure, if it’s for work, if they have been advised to self-isolate the advice is to work from home and monitor their health.

If it’s personal travel, APS employees should likewise work from home.

Minister for the public service Katy Gallagher in her speech on October 13 said the pandemic had shown public servants can work from home.

“I want to build on the positive aspects of that experience so public servants have the flexibility to manage their lives and work as best suits both them and business needs,” the senator said.

“That’s why I’ve asked the APSC to develop an APS-wide approach to flexibility in consultation with secretaries.”

In terms of evidence of COVID-19, the circular recommended agencies consider what they think is a “common sense” approach.

“Evidence requirements which may include proof of travel, medical advice, evidence of self-testing reported to a state or territory jurisdiction, communication from a state or territory health authority providing particular direction or a statutory declaration affirming an employee’s particular claims,” the circular stated.

The availability of working from home was part of a new circular back in July, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

Removed from that circular was the May 2020 advice that public servants should return to the office “as soon as it is safe to do so”.

