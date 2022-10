Release your inner nerd: Thistlewaite tells Defence’s techies to dev-up

Assistant minister for defence Matt Thistlewaite has told his sprawling department he wants them on the front line developing, testing and deploying breakthrough technologies rather than being a back-seat buyer of commoditised solutions, as an updated security posture takes hold.

In a speech delivered to the Australian Information Industry Association conference in Melbourne, Thistlewaite warned that “the digital arms trade is booming” and the emergence of cyberspace as its own domain meant that all of Defence’s networks were being targeted.

“Every single day, in almost every single way, Defence networks are being attacked or probed for vulnerability by those who would do Australia harm,” Thistlewaite said, in what many will interpret as a thinly veiled swipe at Optus.