Word from an expert on how to land evidence-based advice on ministers

Australia’s chief scientist has urged public servants not to hide from the fourth digital revolution — it has dawned and needs the right safeguards and balance to flourish. But how can they ensure their advice cuts through to political decision-makers?

In conversation with Leigh Sales at the IPAA national conference last week, Dr Cathy Foley answered a question about how she handled situations in which expert advice may not be what ministers wanted to hear.

“It’s [all about] the evidence. My job is not to make decisions, to make sure they have the best science and technology information, and the options and the consequences of ‘what will happen if you go down this pathway or that pathway’,” Foley said.