DFAT seeking input on new international development policy

The federal government has set a deadline of 30 November 2022 for stakeholder submissions on its latest consultation of its new international development policy.

A new policy will be designed by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade but not before the community has been given a chance to share its views on how the new policy should be shaped.

“The new policy will deliver on Australia’s commitment to work in partnership with our neighbours to achieve a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the department said.

“It will also see Australia contribute to a global system that can help meet present and future development needs.”

The terms of reference on which stakeholders are asked to comment say that Australia’s future is linked with the region and that the development of neighbouring countries is critical for both security and prosperity.

“Australians want an effective development program that is grounded in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and works with our neighbours to help lift them out of poverty,” the terms of reference say.

“Supporting sustainable and inclusive development in our region is both the smart and right thing to do.”

The redesign of the international development program follows a recent speech delivered to the United Nations General Assembly by foreign minister Penny Wong.

Wong said that Australia is alarmed that the UN’s Human Development Index has declined over the past two years.

“The impact of this decline has been most severe on women and girls, with nearly half a billion women and girls now living in extreme poverty,” Wong said.

“And the global food security crisis is increasingly grave. More than 800 million people go to bed hungry every night. 345 million people face acute food insecurity. 50 million people across 45 countries are on the brink of famine.”

Wong said Australia was bumping up its contribution to international development by more than a billion dollars, and countries across the world need to do more.

“Over the coming months, we are designing a new development policy, outlining how we will play our part in a world in an era of crisis — and how we will help developing countries without driving them into unsustainable debt,” Wong said.

