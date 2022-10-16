Survey shows a high level of satisfaction with the NSW government’s services

The New South Wales government aims to listen more carefully to its residents, in order to morph into the most consumer-friendly government in the world and not just Australia by 2030.

It is using a new customer-experience survey to measure how satisfied people in the state are with government and also how the government of NSW ranks against overseas countries.

Eight other jurisdictions were surveyed to assess where NSW comes both domestically and globally: Victoria, Queensland, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, the UK, Denmark, and Germany.

New South Wales topped the list with 76% satisfaction, followed by Singapore, with 75%.

Victoria and New Zealand both reported a 74% satisfaction rating, while Canada and Queensland hit 73%.

The UK came third-last in this cohort with 72%, and Denmark and Germany both tied, with 70%.

Seventy-seven per cent of NSW respondents said interaction with the government services was easy, and 75% said they were satisfied with their experience in engaging with their state’s government services.

When it came to trust, 73% said they trusted the government services were working in their best interests.

The survey breaks its findings down across demographics of the state’s population and also examines the perspectives of small business owners.

This new survey, which was designed in cooperation with the University of Technology, Sydney, will provide constant feedback on customers’ views on their experiences with government.

“The CXS is one of the largest public sector customer experience surveys of its kind in the world, with over 30,000 customers surveyed in NSW every year, with 24,000 of those being individuals and 6,000 businesses. The State of the Customer reports on insights captured from January to June 2022,” the New South Wales government said.

“The survey was launched for the first time in December 2021 and replaces the previous Customer Satisfaction Measurement Survey (CSMS), which was run annually from 2015 through to 2020.”

New South Wales might be measured on a rolling basis but the two other states and six countries are surveyed once a year to ensure comparisons are kept current.

