Technology and culture must work together to improve customer experience 

Australia’s public sector is clearly beginning to step up and compete with its private counterparts when it comes to customer experience (CX).

“The public sector has delivered, with significant improvements in the lived experience of citizens accessing services from the governments,” said one recent KPMG CX excellence report. “In our research, we have seen the CX performance gap closing with the public sector improving at twice the rate of the market average.”

But there’s still a need for further improvement. A 2022 US report by Deloitte suggested budget constraints and outdated technology are the most significant barriers to improving CX within the public sector. Cultural issues are an easily overlooked factor, too.

“Culture and changing mindsets play an important role in moving organisations beyond incrementally improving customer service to transforming the customer experience,” the report said.

Deloitte’s analysis applies as much to Australia as the US. Digital is now the first point of customer interaction with government. A positive online experience and secure and user-friendly services are the keys to enhancing performance. Importantly, this also leads to much higher levels of trust.

Certainly, there’s recognition the public sector is developing CX strategies. A 2020 study by Forrester Consulting on behalf of KPMG found that Australian governments will continue to centralise CX governance and identified three trends:

More governments will create a role – perhaps a chief customer or experience officer – to oversee CX;

More policymakers will follow the lead of the Digital Transformation Agency and issue stronger CX-related requirements for government departments;

Governments will pass more bills containing mandates related to enhanced service standards, technology, monitoring and reporting.

The move to government digital services has only accelerated due to the pandemic. It’s impacted everything from receiving benefits, accessing health records, registering companies and applying for licenses to voting. Digital technology has made all these things instantly accessible, more intuitive to navigate and less expensive to deliver.

While many high-frequency services such as income support, tax returns, car registration and Medicare claims have been modernised following 10 years of investment, government remains structured around traditional functional roles – transport, energy, health, education, infrastructure, justice and public safety. Meanwhile, corporates have increasingly aligned their business structures around customer needs.

NSW leading the charge on customer experience

The NSW Government aims to be a public-sector CX world leader by 2030. It wants to be a customer-centric government for those “who live, visit, invest or do business in NSW”.

Led by former Foxtel customer experience manager Emma Hogan, its Department of Customer Service includes a customer experience unit that helps agencies “ensure the customer is at the centre of policy and service design, funding, delivery and evaluation across the public sector”.

To do this, the unit has created six “customer commitments” it hopes state agencies will follow to benefit users:

Easy to engage: Make it easy to access what I need. Make it simple for me to understand.

Act with empathy: Show you understand my situation. Treat me fairly and with respect. Provide service in my time of need.

Respect my time: Tell me what I need to know beforehand. Minimise the need for me to repeat myself. Make what I need to do straightforward.

Explain what to expect: Be clear about what steps are involved. Contact me when I need to know something. Let me know what the outcomes could be.

Resolve the situation: Be accountable for your actions. Be clear in decision-making. Reach an outcome.

Engage the community: Listen to the community to understand our needs. Ask how we want services delivered.

When it comes to delivering consumer-friendly services, NSW minister for customer service and digital government, small business and fair trading Victor Dominello has been a government CX champion.

Dominello has not only embraced and adapted contemporary consumer technology for specific purposes, he has focused on delivery and outcomes as much as long-term reform. For example, the Service NSW app and wallet have successfully meshed customer credentials into digital form so they can be used to transact across multiple agencies.

Unfortunately for CX fans, Dominello is retiring from politics at the state elections in March.

Need for culture change

The bottom line is real CX change doesn’t come from plugging in the latest technology. There needs to be a culture change that puts the focus on digital, data and AI/machine learning, combined with professional development and training.

Agencies need to become more customer-centric and reduce friction points for end users. They also need to be less focused on functional roles and deliver what customers want.

The move to remote and hybrid working during the pandemic has accelerated agencies’ shift to cloud, which has become the standard for delivering customer-facing services. Cloud provides immediate access to features and applications such as AI, machine learning, digital contact channels and quality monitoring, as well as customer engagement and enablement. All of this can be provided whether public sector employees are working from home or the office.

The ATO is showing other government agencies the way forward by reinventing the client and staff experience in the tax and super systems, underpinned by cultural transformation with the technology to deliver. It’s a cultural transformation with a delivery focus on six strategic programs:

Smarter data;

Optimised workforce capability and culture;

Tailored engagement and support;

Governance, design and evaluation;

Contemporary digital services;

Working with partners in the tax and super systems.

This is what connected government looks like.

Holistic approach required

It’s clear successful government digital transformation requires a holistic approach spanning agencies, citizen experience and cloud technology. Only then can agencies offer digital products with contemporary design and cybersecurity that meet customer needs.

Gwil Davies and Robert Di Pietro from PwC Australia say government departments need to collaborate to share resources, expertise and knowledge to deliver connected solutions. This includes:

bringing business, experience and technology together for ‘joined up’ thinking and ongoing collaboration;

being ‘human-centred’ in approach, to support insightful and focused decisions and requirements in meeting the needs of users;

being value-driven in terms of outcome and organisation;

approaching delivery in an agile but appropriately rigorous and highly secure way.

“Together, they can harness data and cloud technologies to build digital products that flex around the needs and preferences of citizens,” they say. “And with cybersecurity factored in from the start, these digital products can earn citizen trust and confidence in government.”

Davies and Di Pietro say holistic government solutions require human-centred design, where they make services accessible for every citizen, and comprehensive cybersecurity, where people are confident that a digital product or service provides privacy, confidentiality and security.

The fundamental challenge for the public sector to embrace CX is cultural. Getting technology will achieve nothing without culture change.

Becoming more business-like in its approach to CX requires a mind shift. NSW and federal agencies like the ATO are already providing essential lessons for the government sector.

