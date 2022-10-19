How service performance reporting dropped off the to-do list

A project on service performance reporting designed to bring greater consistency to disclosures in the government sector has been resuscitated after public sector organisations and accounting groups told the Australian Accounting Standards Board (AASB) of its importance.

Service performance reporting has been up and down the AASB’s work program like a yo-yo over more than a decade, but no final standard has been successfully pushed out the door. An exposure draft of a possible standard on the topic stalled back in 2017 despite the item being deemed important enough to keep on the agenda.

Three obstacles were raised in discussions at the AASB after the document known as ED 270 Reporting Service Performance Information was released into the wild for public comment.

Overlaps between the proposal and other reporting frameworks were seen as a stumbling block, as were suggestions that the standard should be mandatory rather than optional. Constituents also threw up the perennial concern about the costs and benefits of producing information.

Under its agenda consultation process, AASB received feedback from bodies as varied as the Australasian Council of Auditors-General (ACAG), Local Government Finance Professionals of Queensland, and bodies such as CPA Australia.

Chairman Dr Keith Kendall says the consultation process showed stakeholders wanted the project on the board’s active agenda. The board didn’t want to assume stakeholders saw the project as important, he says, but the strong feedback saw this project taken off the bench and put back into play.

“We’re at the research and planning phase,” says Kendall. “We do have some academics doing projects on this. Most notably, there’s a team led by Matthew Hall out at Monash University doing some work on service performance reporting.

“We will, in part, be waiting for the results from studies like that, but we are also going to be conducting consultations. We are at the very early stages here.”

Need for action

Public-sector submissions to the AASB raised concerns that having no service performance standard was impacting the quality of information released to the community.

ACAG’s submission said having a standard would help improve reporting quality from government entities and satisfy a growing demand for information that describes service performance. It believes a standard could lead to more consistent, relevant and understandable information being provided to users of financial statements.

“In the public sector context, performance information and measures are an important accountability mechanism,” says ACAG. “This information can be used by stakeholders to understand how efficient and effective an agency has been in delivering its legislative objectives.

“The commonwealth and some state jurisdictions have established performance frameworks, and some have also established assurance requirements over this information. However, this is not the case in all jurisdictions and concerns have been raised in the past around the quality and consistency of how agencies report their performance in annual reports or other accountability documents.”

The top audit chiefs in the public sector also suggested that the board look at the various audit office reports that deal with the quality-of-service performance reporting during its project scoping phase.

One such report published in May 2021 by the Victorian Auditor-General’s Office (VAGO) is titled Measuring and Reporting on Service Delivery. The auditors found that government departments had reporting practices that left much to be desired.

It found departments didn’t measure their performance well and failed to fully comply with the Victorian government’s own resource management framework reporting requirements. It also found that departments failed to present performance information in a manner that was easy to deal with and analyse.

“Departments have not consistently developed or reported on objective indicators that show their achievement against their stated objectives,” the VAGO report says. “This means departments are not meeting the framework’s mandatory requirements.”

“More importantly, it weakens departments’ accountability and transparency by preventing the government, Parliament and the community from accessing vital information about their performance. Without information on departments’ outcome achievement, the government lacks a sound basis for future investment and policy decisions.”

What did VAGO find on measuring output performance in the case of state departments? “Across all departments and service delivery areas, there are many output performance measures that provide little genuine insight into departmental performance,” the audit report says.

“This is despite the framework describing output performance measures as the ‘building blocks of the accountability system’ and the ‘basis for the certification of departmental revenue’.”

According to the audit report, issues that contribute to the absence of insight include output measures that don’t measure output delivery, vague measures outside a department’s control and output measures preventing comparison of performance over time or against other jurisdictions.

The Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission (ACNC) also sees a standard for service performance reporting as critical. Its AASB submission says information that clarifies how effectively charities meet their objectives would be helpful for stakeholders.

It says some charities provide service performance information voluntarily but it’s often inconsistent. “A framework for service performance reporting, for example along the lines of the New Zealand model, could result in more consistent and comparable information about service performance for charity stakeholders,” the ACNC submission says.

It says a voluntary (not mandatory) framework for service performance reporting is preferable.

CPA Australia spokesperson Dr Jane Rennie says there needs to be standards or guidance for performance reporting in Australia. The professional accounting body supports a robust framework that clarifies what should be reported.

Rennie says reports produced by government organisations should be consistent and comparable within and across jurisdictions. “We foresee significant improvements that will boost transparency,” she says.

