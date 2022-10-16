Paid parental leave extended to 26 weeks

The federal government has announced it will add another six weeks for government-funded paid parental leave, increasing the benefit to 26 weeks.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese described the policy as a reflection of modern times, with the leave available to both parents.

“We know that investing in parental leave benefits our economy. It is good for productivity and participation, it’s good for families and it’s good for our country as a whole,” Albanese said at the weekend.

“More generous and more flexible paid parental leave rewards aspiration and provides every parent of a new baby with greater choice and better support.”

Further details about the paid parental leave will be revealed in the budget on October 25. The increase to leave will be rolled out gradually from 1 July 2024 to July 2026.

The Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce, chaired by Sam Mostyn, will evaluate the ‘optimal model’ for the 26 weeks’ leave, including a so-called ‘use it or lose it’ aspect.

The government noted the extension of paid parental leave had been a “frequent proposal” out of the Jobs and Skills Summit.

For the public service, the recent APSC report on diversity found 33% of its workforce cared for children in the 2021 APS Employee Census.

The same report found flexible work was a key tool for those caring for children, particularly for employees balancing family and caring responsibilities, with women four times more likely to work part-time than their male counterparts.

According to the APS Centre of Excellence for Workforce Planning’s review of agency workplace plans, which examined 28 plans spanning 2016-2023+, 11% of plans failed to recognise diversity cohorts in their plans. Only one of the 28 agency workforce plans considered parental entitlements.

The ‘Our differences make us stronger‘ report found 11.5% of APS employees saw a lack of support for flexible work practices (which included arrangements such as job sharing, working a compressed work week, working part time, flexible hours, and away from the office) to be a ‘great’ or ‘very great’ barrier to performing their best.

“Flexible working is a powerful tool to enable inclusion to flourish. It can provide benefit to a broad group of people, including people who care for children, people with a disability, people transitioning to retirement or just those seeking a personal work-life balance,” the report said.

“For this reason, flexible work features in all three of the [APS’] current diversity strategies.”

A total of 64% of APS workplaces reported the top three barriers to providing more flexible work arrangements to public servants included critical functions required onsite (53%), access to classified materials (24%) and availability of IT assets (21%).

Sometimes you’ve got to take a big step up. We’re doing that on paid parental leave by expanding the scheme to 6 months paid time off. It’s good for kids, good for families and particularly women, and good for the economy. pic.twitter.com/2uzbB2QvkD — Katy Gallagher (@SenKatyG) October 16, 2022

The CPSU campaigned for 26 paid weeks of parental leave during the review of maternity leave legislation.

“To reflect changing societal norms, different family structures and better promote gender equity in the workplace and home, the commonwealth public sector must provide employees [with] a minimum of 26 weeks [of] paid leave for each parent regardless of gender,” the union said in a submission earlier this year.

DFAT has also previously expressed staffing concerns about the extension of parental leave, particularly in relation to smaller postings.

