Former Finance sec to lead review into aged care commission

By Anna Macdonald

October 17, 2022
Anika Wells
Minister for aged care Anika Wells. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

A former Finance secretary has been selected for a capability review into the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission.

The review was a recommendation of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.

David Tune

David Tune was named by the government to lead the review. He has led several reviews, including a legislative review of aged care, a review of the NDIS, and a review of the National Archives of Australia.

The aged care quality review will consider if the commission can meet its regulatory responsibilities based on its resources, workforce, and clinical knowledge, as well as examine the commission’s regulatory, investigation, assessment and enforcement skills.

Minister for aged care Anika Wells said it was “critical” the right person was appointed.

“I have full confidence that Mr Tune, a former Australian public servant of 38 years, has the independence and expertise to undertake this review,” the minister said.

“The commission’s activities will continue as normal while the review is being implemented.”

The commission itself has issued a statement on the review, saying it was committed to supporting  Tune’s work.

“The aim of the review is to ensure that the regulator is well-placed to fulfil its current and future responsibilities to hold providers to account for their delivery of safe, quality care and services that are tailored to meet the needs of each consumer,” the statement read.

“The review will identify improvements that will support the regulator to undertake strong regulatory activities, increase accountability, promote best practice and lift sector performance.”

The terms of reference for the review have been released and are published on the Department of Health’s website, with Tune to be supported by a dedicated team.

The document recommends the review consult with stakeholders such as older people receiving aged care services, other regulators, and relevant ministers and officials from both federal and state and territory governments.

