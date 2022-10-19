How public sector leaders can effect change that sticks

On a journey of continuous reinvention to maintain pace with changing societal needs, demographics, opportunities and threats – as well as growing public expectations – APS leadership continues to be in the spotlight. What has been done in the past, and what leaders are doing now, aren’t going to deliver on our modernised public service aspirations.

We all know there’s a multibillion-dollar industry advising leaders on how they can effect change. For our purposes here, let’s explore the leadership question in the context of what this modernised “trusted and united in serving all Australians” public service needs to look like.

The 2019 independent “Thodey” review offers the APS five themes to focus on for 2030 and beyond. None of these seems difficult to understand, unreasonable or undesirable:

1. United in a collective endeavour

Here we aspire to have every public servant clear on their collective, individual and ultimate purpose and role, and then align and support these multiple endeavours across the APS ecosystem with appropriate collaboration, information, governance and performance frameworks.

In this ideal world, we would all get up in the morning and know why we do what we do, what we’re accountable for and how we’d know when we’ve made a valuable contribution. It makes sense – all technically possible, but so far seemingly unachievable at scale.

“Our observation is that in many organisations, relatively small, targeted improvements could deliver great impact,” says strategic communications and culture expert Carla Ewin from Artemis Partners.

“We have seen many examples where unclear priorities, misaligned business areas and underinvestment in bringing leaders together to collaboratively plan and build a shared vision of their strategic priorities have created a lot of ‘busyness’ and ‘doing’. [This happens] without a deep and shared understanding across the organisation of the problems to be solved, or having the right people in the room to solve them.”

Leadership challenge: Leaders need to be clear and united on the collective vision and communicate this in a way that inspires others. They then need to support their managers to translate this into an aligned problem-solving effort measured in terms of outcomes and impact.

This isn’t new – most leaders know this. The challenge is for leaders to really invest their time, effort and intellect in this, and then – key point – follow through to help their managers embed it, including real and ongoing communication to the organisation.

The power of this focus was seen across the public service as teams were mobilised behind a clear purpose in the wake of COVID-19. This huge potential for positive impact is still there; it just needs to be harnessed for a clearly defined collective endeavour.

2. World-class performance in policy regulation and delivery

Here they ask us to think in terms of attitude rather than metrics and present us with …

Leadership challenge: making a leadership and cultural shift from doing what we’ve always done and reporting what happened in a siloed way that maintains the status quo to understanding what world-class looks and feels like and then setting an audacious goal to achieve that standard in an ongoing way.

No one is getting rid of metrics, but they probably shift from ‘input and output’ to ‘outcome and impact’ that reflect world-class standards.

“This will be genuinely challenging for many, and will require some committed modernising leadership to break the stalemate where the weight of legacy often holds the advantage,” says Ewin.

“Changing attitudes will take work, but probably less than you think. We observe a groundswell of quieter voices who want this type of change but who feel they don’t yet have a voice in the hierarchy to effect change.”

3. An employer of choice

The old and ever-present nugget of how to attract, nurture and keep the people we need. And how will we know who we actually need in 2030?

Leadership challenge: Today’s workforce can demand a lot more than many managers feel comfortable ‘giving’. In a recent wellbeing survey, we heard loudly and clearly that the APS needs to look forward and provide a more attractive employee value proposition “or you’ll lose us to other industries”.

This ties in with leadership challenges 1 and 2 and point 5 below – if accountabilities are clear, if metrics focus on outcomes and if you leverage technology and systems to support more modernised ways of working (including flexibility), your EVP becomes a lot more attractive. Of course, there’s more to it, but this has become an entry-level requirement.

Ewin confirms this: “We’re seeing a growing focus among government agencies on defining a clear and compelling value proposition for their employees – what you offer them in return for their skills, experience and loyalty. This needs to be built around the unique attributes of the organisation and reflect the real, lived experience of the team.

“There’s no point promising something you don’t intend to deliver or doesn’t align with the reality of what your recruits will experience on the ground. You may get people through the door but you won’t keep them, so make sure you’re realistic, and that you build on your culture and ways of working and any support structures required before you launch your EVP.”

4. A trusted and respected partner

Here’s where it gets more interesting – a public service that works collaboratively in partnership with industry, the public … the other. Many leaders believe they already do … but the review may be looking at a ‘next level’ aspiration here.

Leadership challenge: Not being in control of the conversation can feel confronting and present a leadership challenge, especially when the buck stops with you. However, in a modernised public service, leaders need to feel more comfortable with being the public ‘servant’ in the room rather than the recognised authority who holds the decision-making power. They need to genuinely facilitate discussion with a mind wide open, embracing curiosity and debate rather than leading it to a preferred conclusion.

Not getting the answer you want or expect can be challenging, but if you have the right people in the room and if the discussion has been fully informed and well-facilitated, then accepting that solution is part of what trust and partnership look like.

5. Dynamic, digital and adaptive organisation with agile systems and structures

That’s a short sentence with a lot of baggage, and the review knows it, advising that this “demands serious thinking about your current operating model, the rules around resources, your people and their incentives, how funding is allocated, and enablers such as digital systems and a healthy risk culture”.

Leadership challenge: The big mindset shift here, of course, is from constraining or controlling to enabling, and let’s not gloss over “a healthy risk culture”. All those tight processes, hierarchies and decision-making gates that let you sleep at night need a little nudge towards “healthy risk”.

This is the shift that helps you say, “of course you can work flexibly. I don’t need to see you to know you’re working; we’re clear on what you need to achieve – if we have an issue, it’s about performance, not presence.” Or “I haven’t seen that mistake before; what can the team learn from it?” Or “we’ve never tried that but it makes sense for our customer. Let’s see how it might work.” There’s so much more to be said about healthy risk from a regulatory perspective, but that’s for another day.

This is also about creating access to supporting technology that enables the workforce to gain insights from all data that should be available. It’s about effectively sharing and collaborating with it to inform their thinking, develop options and reach sound decisions.

A known and ongoing challenge here is ensuring that business needs drive the technology decisions rather than vice-versa. It’s usually so much easier and tangible to invest in technology and expect your people to work with it.

Two principles for a modern public-sector leader to follow

No one really has the answer to “how you should lead” but a lot of valuable content has been created and shared on leadership to help a modernising public sector leader find their own and collective way.

With all this in mind, there seem to be two overarching principles:

If you understand the modernised APS vision and want to help your team get there, you are a potential leader – you just have to show it. The recently published Secretaries Charter of Leadership Behaviours gives everyone permission to lead, regardless of your level, so use your voices. It also gives you a platform from which to challenge legacy, which gets in the way of modernisation. Positional leaders have a golden opportunity to grow leaders at all levels. They can make space for them and encourage their voices to be heard, and embrace their perspectives as they challenge legacy for modernisation. Part of your legacy will be the leadership capability you create behind you. Be known for that.

Strategist and organisational expert Helena Cain is co-founder and partner of Artemis Partners and Access Alumni.

