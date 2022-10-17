Climate change and clean energy transition slated for Aus talks with Singapore

Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, is visiting Australia until 18 October, with talks about common strategic and economic interests on the agenda.

In a statement, Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese said that Singapore and Australia shared one of the “closest relationships” in the region, underpinned by a strategic comprehensive partnership.

“Singapore is a key partner for Australia. We have strong trade, education, defence and tourism ties,” Albanese said.

“The ties between our countries are underpinned by deep levels of trust, mutual respect and the ability to talk frankly with each other.”

Singapore is Australia’s fifth-largest trading partner overall and the largest trade and investment partner in Southeast Asia.

The delegation of dignitaries includes Singaporean trade minister Gan Kim Yong and foreign affairs minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, who will join an annual Australia-Singapore Annual Leaders’ Meeting. It will be the first such in-person meeting on Australian soil since 2018.

The group is expected to reaffirm a commitment to urgent action on climate change, and how to leverage the economic opportunities of clean energy transition.

“I look forward to meeting once again with prime minister Lee and continuing to strengthen the unique bilateral partnership Australia and Singapore share,” Albanese said.

Loong’s wife Ho Ching, a businesswoman in her own right, is also visiting Australia.

The visit coincides with the recent Optus data breach to have impacted up to 9 million Australians, which was followed by another cyber attack attempted on Dialog this month, also owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI).

Optus is Australia’s second-largest mobile operator and is owned by the Singapore-based telecom firm STEL.SI.

