How governments can be more sustainable and innovative

Throughout history, governments at all levels have faced constant pressure to deliver faster, cheaper and more effective services. But today they must add one more challenge to their list – delivering services that are also sustainable.

For many, that means turning to the very concept that has driven us into our current climate mess. Because while it’s true that technological progress has been the major factor in our current crisis, it’s also true that digital technologies may prove crucial to helping us clean it up.

Critical among these helpful technologies are those relating to digital processes and cloud computing.

According to Edmund Gardner, managing director for health & public service at Accenture in Australia, applying digital and cloud technologies to sustainable challenges in innovative ways allows government agencies to better understand their environmental impact and then do something about it.

“The opportunity to use technology to drive sustainability at scale, while at the same time making technology itself more sustainable, is the goal of governments around the world,” Gardner says. “Developing a sustainable technology strategy has become the core mission for most purpose-driven government CIOs.”

Twin sustainability benefits

There are two key ways modern cloud-based technologies assist sustainability initiatives.

First, the global cloud technology industry has significantly improved the sustainability of its services. Accenture has found that migrating computing tasks to the cloud can deliver a 65% energy reduction compared to traditional on-premises data centres, thanks to their use of newer technologies that enable more efficient energy management.

Also, cloud providers have been notable investors in renewable energy and have either achieved carbon neutrality or are on track to do so within this decade.

The second way cloud technology supports sustainability is by providing the low-cost computing power needed to find efficiencies within other business processes.

One example is the use of advanced data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in logistics networks to create more energy-efficient vehicle routing, or through the deployment of sensors across transport networks and infrastructure to detect and reduce waste and improve maintenance.

“Cloud technology, and more specifically cloud platforms, have really set governments free,” Gardner says. “Once the technology system is established in the cloud, it’s so much easier to maintain, adapt and secure.”

One example sees Accenture working with the Singapore government to create a cloud-based model or “digital twin” of an entire suburb that can be used to run energy usage intensity modelling using open-source data and AI/ML capabilities.

“The project aims to facilitate a move towards net zero emissions by using solutions that provide insights and recommendations to help residents and businesses lower their carbon footprint,” Gardner says.

Gardner says this demonstrates how the cloud delivers the double benefit of supporting sustainability while providing a platform for service redesign. However, he cautions that these outcomes require a significant strategic investment beyond just rehousing the computing workloads.

“One of the most important considerations is to embed sustainability into the design of the technology from the outset, rather than trying to retrofit it after the fact,” Gardner says.

Real-time solutions for long-term gains

As the managing director for the Edge Tech business at the global sustainability consultancy Edge Environment, Mark Siebentritt has worked to help numerous organisations resolve sustainability challenges using technology.

He says that while private sector organisations have led the way, there is much that government agencies can learn from their successes in adopting technology-based solutions.

One area where Siebentritt believes governments can achieve immediate benefits is in hazard response, where data analytics, AI and cloud technology are providing the basis for real-time threat risk assessment and response.

“In the last couple of years there has been plenty of work around floods and fires and the like, and we can also see examples of tech companies and government working to provide fantastic support for our broader community,” Siebentritt says. “These are massive learning opportunities that can help us build more resilient communities, both economically and from an infrastructure perspective.”

Siebentritt says another opportunity is in urban management and planning, where government agencies use cloud platforms to collect and analyse data about environmental phenomena such as urban heat islands and make this data accessible for future planning decisions.

However, he says there is also an urgent need for public sector agencies to invest in the human skills needed to translate technological capabilities into outcomes.

Sustainable innovation

According to Gardner, governments have an ongoing need to innovate – not only to keep pace with the expectations of citizens, deliver policy and respond to crises – but also to meet emerging sustainability challenges head-on.

“The efficiencies created by the cloud in terms of cost savings, technical debt reduction and increased productivity contribute to the ability of governments to pursue innovation,” he says. “But the true value is in the cloud platforms themselves. They can provide real-time information to inform decision-making and allow you to iterate faster.”

