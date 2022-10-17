Leigh argues Australia ‘desperately’ needs competition reforms

You could call it the 30-year itch.

Super wonk Fred Hilmer’s wide-ranging 1992 competition policy review and the reforms it triggered are back in the spotlight, as Labor attempts to communicate an economic vision that articulates more than the binary election mantra of rorts and waste ahead of the Budget.

Assistant minister for competition, charities and treasury Dr Andrew Leigh on Monday quickly re-opened debate around microeconomic reforms, warning that competition policy cannot be allowed to just drift unguided across jurisdictions without national vision federal leadership.

In a substantial speech to be given at the Sydney Talks lecture series today, Leigh warns that the impetus for reform cannot be allowed to lapse if Australia is to continue to evolve and deliver prosperity for its citizens and help the vulnerable and disadvantaged.

A key proponent of legislation banning thuggish, unfair contracts by Australia’s entrenched larger enterprises onto smaller ones (think airlines, banks, supermarkets and utilities), Leigh argues that competition reforms need to cut across jurisdictions and that this is achievable.

“We desperately need competition reform,” Leigh says in his speech.

Charging up the competition cattle prod

“Many of the issues are at a state and territory level. Problematic privatisations. Restrictive zoning laws that impede new startups. State housing taxes that make it expensive for people to move to take up a better job. Occupational licensing rules that make it harder for startups and job switchers. Energy markets that don’t work as well as they should.”

The top-line argument from Leigh is that “one of the central insights from economics is that competitive markets generally serve consumers better than private monopolies.”

The comment in essence argues that if private monopolies do eventuate, they may as well be firmly guided if not owned by the state to keep them in check and prevent rapacious gouging.

“In Australia, competition isn’t a purely national issue – it’s a compact between states, territories and federal government. We need to work together to get it right.

If competition policy could lay the groundwork for another 1990s-type productivity surge, the result would be more innovation and more startups, more opportunities for workers, and more choice for consumers. Better use of technology, and household budgets that stretch a little further.” Leigh argues.

“In short, a zippier economy.”

No mean feat

Leigh is characteristically frank about the bone-dry nerdiness required to dig-out competition policy duds and expose these to sunlight in reflecting on how the Hilmer reforms were received by a more inquiring, more patient press.

“Their proposals represented a comprehensive, coherent and detailed program of microeconomic reform, albeit one that political commentator Kerry O’Brien said might cause a journalist’s eyes to glaze over. And given Kerry O’Brien’s interest in programmatic specificity, that’s saying something,” Leigh quipped.

He said capturing the “scale of the impact is hard today because it involved implementing so many things that we take for granted today.”

These included the introduction of national food standards, price-fixing agricultural marketing boards being abolished, dairy industry deregulation and retail trading hours being deregulated (in most jurisdictions).

“This meant families no longer had to do their grocery shopping in a crowded mad rush on Saturday morning before shops closed for the weekend,” Leigh said.

“The list goes on and on, and includes a myriad number of smaller reforms, such as the repeal of a NSW law restricting the times when bread could be baked.

“To think of a part of Australia where bakers could not bake at particular times is to imagine somewhere that feels deeply foreign. It’s like Doctor Who, but with baking regulations instead of aliens.”

Leigh said the economic impacts of National Competition Policy were so substantial that the reforms “transformed the zeitgeist of the nation.”

“They were a reminder that at our best, Australia has been a world leader in social policy, tariff liberalisation, income-contingent loans and more. In those years, no country on the planet moved further and faster than Australia to implement competition reform and boost living standards.”

READ MORE:

‘What gets measured gets managed’: Leigh underscores role of ABS in future policymaking