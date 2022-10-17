New endometriosis study puts women’s fertility under the microscope

One in nine Australian women suffering from endometriosis are expected to benefit from new government funding to research the condition’s impact on fertility.

The painful and often debilitating medical condition has no known cure, with sufferers experiencing symptoms ranging from pelvic pain to difficulties conceiving.

But a new government grant for EndoLinked medical research will assess the impact of endometriosis on fertility treatments compared with those of women without the condition.

The study will also inform clinical practice guidelines distributed by the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG), to help doctors diagnose and manage the condition with their patients.

Assistant minister for health and aged care Ged Kearney announced the $700,000 government research investment last week.

In a statement, she said the condition was under-diagnosed and the experience of women frequently overlooked.

“Our government will continue to support increasing the awareness of endometriosis, from diagnosis to care, research to treatment.”

“There is so much we don’t know about endometriosis — from fertility issues to the impact on newborn babies. It is essential we develop our understanding in order to improve treatment and care options,” Kerney said.

The new research will also examine any health impacts endometriosis has on newborn babies born to women with endometriosis, or whether there are any linked issues.

“Endometriosis can lead to crippling physical pain that so many women suffer from in silence,” the assistant minister said.

“However, we often don’t fully appreciate the impact on women’s lives being more far-reaching than just pain.”

Government money for the EndoLinked program will be derived from a federal Research Data Infrastructure grant opportunity under the $20 billion Medical Research Future Fund. The fund has allocated more than $12.2 million for five projects to date.

READ MORE:

Australia needs other period-friendly policies, not just menstrual leave