Seven tactics for managing a public sector workforce

Those managing large teams in the public sector are looking forward to the dust settling on post-COVID’s new normal. But with every change of government bringing a new agenda, leaders must constantly reflect on how new ways of working affect organisational culture.

A key goal for leaders is to equip your staff to work effectively even as you implement a simpler operational model for managing devices and securing access to data.

Here are seven ways you can enhance collaboration while streamlining processes within a government’s compliance framework.

1. Use workplace flexibility to enhance productivity

As we all remember only too well, the pandemic demanded that hundreds of thousands of Australian government employees work from home. The use of collaboration tools has changed not just where staff work, but also how they work. Beyond face-to-face meetings, organisations are seeing the benefits of sharing presentations, recording meetings, brainstorming on shared whiteboards, co-editing documents in real-time and using the chat channel to have conversations. These richer, more responsive collaboration tools like Teams and Office365 are making it simpler and faster for staff to get things done.

2. Use video to create a sense of belonging

We’ve seen organisations upgrade their written communications strategies with engaging livestreams via Teams. Staff can ask questions or make comments in real-time, which gives presenters instant feedback and a forum to provide instant answers. Now, senior leaders can be familiar faces to their staff and express themselves directly. It’s an engaging way to inspire staff and make sure everyone is in the loop, even if they’re in a regional office or permanently remote.

3. Use workplace tools to build in inclusivity

Extending collaboration capabilities has levelled the playing field for regional employees. In the past, a staff member calling in by phone to a meeting may have felt less heard than those who were there in person. Now they have a video presence, file sharing and chat capabilities to participate fully. And with assistive technologies like closed captioning to assist those with hearing loss and screen readers for the vision impaired, government agencies can build a more inclusive workplace.

4. Use security to support BYOD choices

Security is a stumbling block when it comes to freeing staff up to use their own devices. It’s something that modern platforms simplify, allowing staff to access their work via BYO devices in a sustainable and flexible model. Agencies can establish a zero-trust environment with MFA using the Microsoft platform for secure access to Office 365, Teams, SAP and all the services staff need, so IT teams have a more modern and simpler environment to manage and secure.

5. Use technology to improve work-life balance

With hybrid working here to stay, leaders need to consider implementing employee experience tools that help maintain balance. AI-based systems like Viva can notify staff each morning about the day’s meetings and commitments and how they spend their working hours, pointing out the need for break time. And this AI-supported system will continue to expand. New tools like Viva Goals add an objectives and key results (OKR) management tool to help break down the goals and measures of your organisation.

6. Use chat and tools to automate processes

Next, organisations can focus on maximising the value and capabilities of modern software solutions that help simplify business processes . I’m supporting customers to build tools that integrate with Teams, for example, a personal assistant bot that will help staff carry out routine tasks more easily. If a staff member types, “I want to take Tuesday off as annual leave”, the bot can organise it for them by putting in the application and notifying the right people and systems. Integrating these back-end processes can potentially save government agencies time and money and make them a better place to work for everyone, especially those with disabilities.

7. Use the modern work environment to retain talent

Almost a quarter of HR professionals cite their top challenge this year as recruitment, the skills shortage will require public sector organisations to take advantage of every opportunity to attract and retain the best talent. Technology initiatives that deliver the same capabilities as private sector businesses help public organisations do just that. When staff are equipped with the best tools available and they function seamlessly, it raises internal satisfaction and attracts people in a very competitive hiring environment.

I’ve seen a range of government organisations improve their employee engagement by making these changes. Teams and Office 365 are delivering impressive productivity gains, improved government processes, more flexible service interactions for the public and a better work-life balance for government workers.

Gavin Brown is national government industry executive at Microsoft.

