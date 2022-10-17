APS travel spend collapses under lockdowns, WFH

The stereotype of jet-setting public servants living the high life through taxpayer-funded business-class perks has come in for a rough landing, with official government spending metrics showing APS travel plummeted in 2020 and has been down more than half ever since.

As the Albanese government’s epic waste audit finalises its numbers ahead of next week’s Budget, The Mandarin can reveal the federal government’s once-prized master travel account is a mere shell of itself, with domestic flights chalking up just $92 million in 2020, down from $256 million in 2019.

The official figures obtained from documents lodged with the government’s procurement system AusTender debunk recent attacks on public service travel as being excessively expensive and show travel and accommodation spending could stay subdued for the long-to-medium term.

It’s not exactly a ‘snap-back’ recovery either with domestic travel rising to just $123 million in 2021, though the lifting of major COVID restrictions in 2022 appears to have released a backlog of otherwise grounded bookings as public servants return to fieldwork, meetings and official engagements.

Defence is one of the biggest users of corporate air travel, both domestic and international but also has the capacity to transport both ADF personnel and official passengers using its own aircraft, as demonstrated by the prime minister’s mercy flight for business executives to the Jobs and Skills summit.

Other high-volume customers include large, customer-facing agencies like Services Australia, Home Affairs and Tax, with DFAT and Defence naturally also having a fairly chunky component of international travel.

Falls in international air travel were much harder than in domestic, plummeting by almost three-quarters as COVID hit and borders slammed shut.

International bookings sat at $163 million in expenditure in 2019, nosediving $43 million in 2020 before levelling off at $56 million in 2021. The number of international bookings literally cratered, falling from 48,000 in 2019 to 12,000 in 2020 and then just 10,000 in 2021.

That sequence of booking-to-spend figures crunches down to average international fares of $3,995, $3,583 and $5,600 for the corresponding years respectively — a clear jump in price. For what data is available for 2022, the average came in at $5,176.

These figures, although rising, are still well below a standard business class fare to the US or the UK and Europe.

Domestic fares have also crept up significantly, up from an average of around $420 a few years ago, to hover around $480 over this year and last year.

One area that proved relatively resilient, no doubt partly because of quarantine requirements, was accommodation.

The key year here is 2021 that chalked-up 877,000 room nights from 103,000 bookings worth $150 million, the highest number of room nights (around eight nights per booking) across the five years full years recorded, with an average nightly cost of $177 per night.

Try getting that night in Canberra when Parliament is sitting.