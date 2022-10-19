Collaboration and flexibility: What connected government looks like

Powered By

Although there’s a perception Australia doesn’t do well when it comes to connected government – myGov is just one example of a citizen-facing service in need of modernisation – the nation scores reasonably well when compared with other industrialised countries.

The United Nations recently published the 2022 edition of the UN E-Government Survey – The Future of Digital Government, which found Denmark, Finland and South Korea scored highest when it comes to the breadth and quality of the digital services they provide. But Australia did well, being ranked in the top 10 with New Zealand, Sweden and the US.

It appears that digital government services are no longer a nice to have but something consumers expect. They demand easy access to services from their local, state and federal authorities. It’s just as well experts believe Australia will move quickly to become one of the top three countries for the adoption and provision of digital services.

Connecting across agencies

Internally, Australia’s government agencies are using digital tools to connect and collaborate, including industry-standard applications like Microsoft Teams. But there’s a problem: often staff aren’t taught how to get the most out of these tools, leading to inferior performance and collaboration.

“The pandemic pushed agencies to use collaboration tools but there is still more to learn,” says Tina Chawner, founder of Yellow Hat Consulting, a public sector consulting firm.

“From our experience, people aren’t being trained in how to use these tools,” she adds. “This means they’re not fully aware of the potential of these tools and they aren’t able to get the most out of them.”

Simply having software available, and even training staff in how to use them, isn’t the end of the game. Being digitally enabled means having collaboration tools working together in harmony. It also requires a customer-centric mindset and shared objectives for these tools to help governments achieve their goals.

Flexibility and collaboration lead to happy staff

Hybrid work is the new reality. A study by associate professor Sue Williamson of UNSW Canberra and professor Linda Colley from CQUniversity showed almost three in five Australian public service employees believed their productivity was higher when working from home.

Another recent survey, conducted by Swinburne University of 1421 knowledge workers, found only 23% of workers have returned to the office five days a week. More than two in five were in a hybrid arrangement, splitting their time between the office and where they live. The remainder were working from home full time.

The workers polled in the survey were asked to rank how happy they were with their work arrangements. Almost all (94%) of those with the greatest flexibility said they were either “happy” or “very happy” with how they work. This compared with 70% who work from the office full time.

Flexible work arrangements also contribute to staff feeling good about their work-life balance. One-third of those surveyed said their circumstances were better than two years ago. Only 8% said things were worse.

But employers need to put a lot of effort into ensuring these flexible arrangements function well for both the organisation and its staff.

The pandemic was a case in point. Digitally enabled organisations found it significantly easier to adapt their workforces and ways of working than those who were not digital natives.

However, tools that help enable a hybrid workplace could also have a negative effect as organisations look to bring people back to the office while they continue to use the same tools. This can cause potential conflicts with the organisation’s technology processes and systems.

Experts say both public and private enterprises need to implement digital usage guidelines to ensure a smooth and secure transition between remote and workplace environments.

Chawner, however, says some government investment in hybrid work is in danger of being lost because collaborative tools and work areas are not being used as intended, particularly if workers are expected to return to the office in some form.

“The technology needs to be considered when they create the office work environments,” she says. “Hosting a meeting or a workshop for people in person is very different to virtually.” The experience of a workshop, for example, needs to be planned differently for those who attend in person compared to those who are present virtually.

Using digital tools to build external relationships

Collaboration tools aren’t just about helping staff adapt to a hybrid work environment. They also greatly impact Australian agencies as they work with external stakeholders. The Trade Simplification Project is one example of how the federal government uses collaborative tools to undertake whole-of-government microeconomic trade reform.

Under the system, the government is seeking to simplify Australia’s international trade regulations, as well as modernise the outdated technology systems trade relies on.

The Simplified Trade System covers both the import and export journey. It’s another example of how having the right tools and infrastructure, and why customer centricity – with Australian businesses, in this case – is paramount in addressing process shortcomings and legacy systems’ pain points.

It shows how technology can play a crucial role in helping to expedite trade and provide greater efficiencies and boost security.

The pandemic accelerated the speed at which agencies and departments embraced digital tools. From hybrid work to trade modernisation, there’s greater collaboration and Australian businesses and workers can benefit from increased flexibility in how they operate and do their jobs.

Read this playbook for guidance through the four steps of the IDEA approach that Microsoft has developed: Digital Transformation Playbook: Four Elements to a Successful Strategy.