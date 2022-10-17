Plan to end violence against women ambitious and intersectional but lacks detail

The government’s ambitious National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022-2032 was launched with the goal of ending such violence within one generation, with the plan endorsed by all state and territory governments.

Minister for social services Amanda Rishworth said the national plan provided a “clear blueprint”.

“Current rates of family, domestic and sexual violence are unacceptable. We want to make these changes now so the next generation of women and children can live in a society free from violence,” the minister said.

Two five-year action plans will make up the national plan, with a standalone First Nations National Plan to specifically target violence against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and children.

The first action plan is expected to be released in early 2023.

A common theme of the plan was intersectionality: it touched on the relationship of violence towards First Nations women, women with disability, and LGBTI+ people.

Dr Chay Brown, research and partnerships manager at The Equality Institute, told The Mandarin the plan went “some way” in explaining how violence impacts specific groups.

“It’s also good to see the plan move away from the tendency shown in other policy documents to group people into single-category identities,” Brown said.

“As a result, there should be more of an appreciation and understanding of how multiple forms of discrimination and disadvantage compound and shape the experiences of victim-survivors. Hopefully, this translates into the two action plans and subsequent programming.”

Brown said a “big necessary step” forward would be the development of shared definitions of domestic, family and sexual violence across jurisdictions, which would require legislative reform.

Hannah Diviney, a writer and disability advocate, added the plan was willingly blunt in the picture it painted of the state of violence against women and children in Australia as well as offering “legitimate strategies and understandings of the complexities of being a victim-survivor of violence for women and children in multiple marginalised communities”.

However, Diviney criticised the lack of detail on how progress would be measured.

“It doesn’t include any tangible targets or a clear roadmap for exactly how all these intersectional considerations will translate into action,” the disability advocate told The Mandarin.

For Brown, a weakness of the aspirational plan was the lack of commitment to needs-based funding, adding the two action plans would need to follow through on the ambitions of the National plan.

“Funding is still following a population model, which means women and children disproportionately impacted by violence (women in regional and remote areas, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, in particular) still won’t have their needs met,” she commented.

On funding, minister for women Katy Gallagher told ABC Radio on Monday some of the funding for the plan would come out of the existing pool of funds.

“People will have to wait for the [October] budget, but I have no doubt that there will have to be additional resourcing to support this national plan. So it was important to lock this down,” the senator said.

Another key takeaway from the plan was the role of the inaugural Domestic, Family, and Sexual Violence (DFSV) Commission.

The DFSV Commission has yet to receive its permanent commissioner, with Catherine Fitzpatrick no longer taking up the role, as previously announced, earlier this year. According to the DSS organisational chart, Teena Blewitt is acting as interim commissioner.

The responsibilities of the commission were previously discussed at a meeting in July during a meeting between federal, state, and territory ministers responsible for women and women’s safety, where the plan was also discussed.

As outlined in the national plan, the commission will be responsible for working with commonwealth agencies as well as other governments to coordinate the monitoring and evaluation frameworks of the plan.

“It will act as an independent, accountable and transparent agency that amplifies the voices of victims and survivors and promotes the coordination and consistency of data and evidence on best-practice,” the plan stated.

Another main responsibility for the DFSV Commission will be engaging with victim-survivors to ensure the diversity of the group is represented, using a “formal mechanism”.

READ MORE:

Primary prevention essential to stopping domestic violence