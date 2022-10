What the art of the apology means for a high-performing public service culture

Adam Fennessy has been stepping up to bat for the community as a leader in government for more than two decades, and he wants people to spend more time working on the culture of the bureaucracy to instil confidence in the public service.

Fennessy, who hung up his boots as Victorian Public Service Commissioner a fortnight ago to take on the reins of the Australian and New Zealand School of Government (ANZSOG) as CEO, has held up culture as the single most important issue for public servants operating in a modern context.

In conversation with Leigh Sales as part of a panel discussion at the IPAA national conference last week, he suggested developing a good culture in government was not as elusive or amorphous as you might think.