Australia logo added to branding guidelines seven months after being announced

Australia’s new Nation Brand was added last week to the official branding guidelines for the Australian government, after the new logo was announced prior to the election by the previous government.

The kangaroo logo was launched in February, with the development of the logo done through the Nation Brand Advisory Council.

Assistant minister to the prime minister Patrick Gorman told The Mandarin he was “delighted” the new Nation Brand featured prominently in the updated guidelines.

“I encourage all those with an interest in style guides as well as those public servants working in design to make themselves familiar with these new guidelines,” Gorman said.

The guidelines themselves stated the Nation Brand is designed “to present a unifying image of Australia”.

“This is a special logo that is for use when promoting or marketing Australia in international communications and events,” the guidelines read.

The design for the Kangaroo Mark was meant to represent the “contemporary and authentic Indigenous Australian narrative”, as put by the managing director and creative executive of Balarinji, Ros Moriarty, who was involved in the project.

“We wanted to create a unique and contemporary expression of such a loved and familiar symbol as the kangaroo, in a way that reflects Australia as a future-facing nation.

“The kangaroo is meaningful to cultural identity in so many parts of Aboriginal Australia. In competing for this work, Balarinji was committed to the symbol being a kangaroo,” Moriarty told The Mandarin in March.

The new logo and tagline, “Only in Australia”, were developed by the members of the Brand Advisory Council, whose members included Fortescue Metals Group chair Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, Toll Global Express CEO Christine Holgate, and Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes.

In 2020, the council’s proposed logo, which was meant to depict a wattle, was dropped following criticism due to similarities between the logo and COVID-19.

The previous recommendations of the council back in December 2019 advised against using a kangaroo due to its oversaturation.

“We love our kangaroo — it is currently the most internationally recognised shortcut to Australia. But we considered whether it would shift perceptions of our nation, or simply reinforce what people already knew about us,” the report read.

“Further, to adopt a kangaroo as our national symbol would require agreement on a new single ‘roo’ (by all agencies currently using kangaroos) as dual-branding situations of multiple kangaroos sitting side by side will not work.”

