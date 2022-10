Switched-on competition and microeconomic reforms ready to pay off in spades

The celebration of the now three-decade-old Hilmer reforms that spurred a surge of microeconomic reforms in Australia by assistant minister for competition, charities and treasury Dr Andrew Leigh are on time and still on-spec, but it’s time to get real about what isn’t working and what has.

Despite, or perhaps because of, his training as a professional economic observer, Leigh is a lot closer to the everyday aspirations of the bulk of Australians who earn a living outside the public sector than are many of his partisan peers, who have forged their careers with the support of organised labour.

This doesn’t naturally endear him to Labor’s factional warriors, doubly so when Leigh, an MP, comes from a mid-sized town (Canberra) where factional and senate powers in numbers pale in comparison to states and their branches.