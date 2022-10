Professionals gone bad: the Medicare temptation a swathe of doctors can’t resit

All systems involving large pools of cash run the risk of abuse. The larger the system, the more likely such abuses will take place. In the case of Australia’s Medicare system, these are claimed to be of remarkable scale.

A joint investigation between the ABC’s 7.30 program, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, has identified exploitable flaws in the edifice of Medicare, an entity valued at $28 billion. The amount of financial ooze coming from the system is staggering: some $8 billion. This means, in a rough mathematical sense, that some 30% of the annual budget is frittered away by Australia’s doctors.

These figures are based on the efforts of Margaret Faux and former Professional Services Review (PSR) head Tony Webber. According to Webber, who ran the PSR, Medicare’s watchdog, for six years till late 2011, the misuse of Medicare was costing Australians upwards of $3 billion per annum.