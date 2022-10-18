As Budget day approaches, Labor opens doors to the sausage factory

The government has turned to radical measures in order to sell its upcoming Budget: explaining policy before it’s implemented.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has fronted the media daily in the leadup to the Budget refresh next week, speaking with a frankness that would make most of Australia’s former treasurers blush.

“I do think we need to have a national discussion about the structural position of the Budget, and how we fund the expectations that Australians legitimately have,” Chalmers said at a doorstop last month. Chalmers has echoed this sentiment in almost every media appearance since.

Meanwhile, assistant minister for competition, charities and treasury Andrew Leigh has been on a tear since May, selling university crowds on philanthropy, the complexity of social reform, and the wonky details of competition reform. Leigh even found time to release a book, laying out a sports-based manifesto for a more “level playing field” for Australian business.

The government has made no secret of the fact it is laying the groundwork for major reform. Chalmers has pointed to a Budget in crisis, activating the economic community into a flurry of conversation about the necessity of wide-ranging revenue reforms to avoid a decline in living standards over the medium term.

Polling suggests this has been effective, with Labor the public’s preferred economic manager, and more trusted to keep the cost of living down.

With multinational tax avoidance squarely in the sights of both ministers, competition reform and discussions around foreign ownership have come sharply into focus as key issues in the upcoming budget.

At a Sydney Ideas talk on Monday Leigh discussed the importance of competition, and what the current government might learn from the 1992 Hilmer competition reforms.

Hilmer, who was present in the audience, said Leigh had summarised the reforms well, but disagreed with Leigh’s assertion digital creative destruction had changed the key challenges to competition.

Hilmer argued the challenges of entry into high-cost industries like transport remained the single biggest competition issue in the country.

In answer to a question about the prevalence of foreign ownership in Australia, Leigh pointed out economists are largely at odds with the public on the issue of foreign investment. Although there are legitimate discussions to be had about sovereign ownership, foreign investment is ultimately good for the country.

“One in nine dollars in Australia comes from foreign investment,” Leigh said.

“That means if we simply turned the tap off, one in nine projects in Australia likely wouldn’t go ahead.”

“However, there’s a risk that if people view foreign ownership as synonymous with tax evasion, those companies lose the moral licence to operate.”

