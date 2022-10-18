BoM’s no good, very bad day as name change storms Twitter

The Bureau of Meteorology ruffled feathers on Tuesday by asking newsrooms to refer to it as “the Bureau of Meteorology” in the first instance and simply as “the Bureau” in subsequent mentions.

“The Bureau of Meteorology asks that media outlets update editorial style to ensure references to the organisation are by its full name, the Bureau of Meteorology or the Bureau for short, and not BOM or the Weather Bureau,” the media alert read.

Other agencies also have the term “bureau” in their name, namely the Australian Bureau of Statistics and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

This change was announced despite the website for the Bureau remaining bom.gov.au and its app also called “BOM Weather”.

Contained in the announcement were several new Twitter handles that were apparently not claimed by the Bureau before the announcement went live.

For example, the NSW Bureau of Meteorology’s Twitter handle remained @BOM_NSW, although the announcement said it would be changing to @TheBureau_NSW.

Since the announcement went live, a Twitter user now owns that handle.

Attention Bureau of Meteorology I’ll give your Twitter handle back if you meet 3 simple demands. I want: 1) a weather balloon (will settle for a regular balloon)

2) a signed photo of Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac

3) the power to manipulate the weather (like Halle Berry in x-men) https://t.co/x5EysTUxLh — K (@I_am_da_BOM) October 18, 2022

Similar changes were announced for the national and other state-based Twitter accounts, with those accounts likewise being snatched up by other social media users.

“The Bureau” was a trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday.

Per AusTender documents, The C Word Communications Agency was hired by the Bureau of Meteorology for $69,300 for “brand implementation” in September 2021.

Jack Walden, the chief communicator at the agency, was then hired at the Bureau in November 2021 in the role of senior manager, communications delivery according to his LinkedIn.

Another Austender document listed from August 2020 to December 2020 worth $50,000 was awarded to ERA-co for “Brand Framework” under the category of “corporate objectives or policy development”.

More recently, the Bureau contracted through Hays Recruitment for a senior communications advisor, worth $239,305 going from August 2022 to June 2023.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson told The Mandarin the name change would mean the organisation would be consistent across all its channels and with legislation.

“This refresh in our visual identity has not in any way diverted resources that are dedicated to understanding and communicating the weather, nor has it impacted in any way on the timely and accurate delivery of our forecasts and warnings.

“Our communications team drew upon a small amount of support from external communications advisers. At all times we followed Australian Government Procurement Guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added while it “appreciated” media using the full name, the Bureau understood the approach would vary outlet by outlet.

Minister for the environment Tanya Plibersek told The Guardian the rebrand had started under the previous government “for reasons I don’t quite understand”.

“During this time of severe weather and flood disaster, I’m not focused on the name of the agency,” the minister said.

“I am focused on making sure the Bureau of Meteorology is providing the most accurate and timely information to communities affected by the floods.”

