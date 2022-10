Is APS travel contract a Budget target?

Finance minister Katy Gallagher is primed to re-cast the federal government’s wholesale travel and accommodation deals, worth more than $500 million a year in 2019 before COVID hit, as Labor seeks to eradicate billions in “rorts and waste” spotlighted by the treasurer.

The Mandarin can reveal the federal government’s prized travel-management services (TMS) contract is set to go back to market within months, as the clock runs down on a COVID-related extension that will expire at the end of this financial year.

A whale of a contract in the local travel market, the massive APS deal was previously highly prized by travel bookers because of its big yields and low risks, especially when it came to ‘back-boning’ certain low-volume domestic corridors and propping up Canberra as an international destination.