Accounting body asks government to use climate-change analysis in Budget decisions

A peak Australian accounting organisation has called on the federal government to incorporate climate-change-impact analysis into the federal Budget, to show acknowledgment of the impact of economic decisions on the environment.

CPA Australia’s pre-Budget submission to the government says that the professional body wants to see governments take account of the broader environmental, social and governance, or ESG, issues, and not just focus on traditional financial indicators.

The professional body says the government should also deliver an annual climate change budget statement to cover these issues.

The call for the government to embrace a broader philosophy of budget preparation and reporting to the community comes at a time when the taxpayer-funded Australian Accounting Standards Board is participating in an international process to develop an international body of sustainability standards.

Sustainability standards developed by the London-based International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) with input from countries across the globe, including Australia, will become mandatory for Australian companies in the future.

CPA Australia’s submission says that improving public finance should not come at the expense of a broader focus on sustainability.

“There is momentum among many governments, businesses and investors to ensure delivery of sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” the submission says. “This includes decoupling the economy from a fossil fuel over-dependency.”

The accounting body’s submission says that there needs to be a commitment to periodic reporting on climate change matters.

“Any long-term climate change strategy should be supplemented with interim goals, targets and metrics that should (ideally) be updated annually,” the CPA budget submission says.

“This helps improve investor certainty and smooths the transition to a low-emissions economy.”

The federal government has committed to looking at the impact of policy decisions on gender, the CPA submission says, and a similar approach ought to be adopted when it comes to climate-related issues.

“Such an approach should give policymakers, business and the broader community a deeper understanding of what will be the economic, business and social impacts of policies required to meet our climate change commitment,” CPA Australia’s submission says.

