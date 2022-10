Evidence is important, but it is not enough to guarantee better policy

A new government often brings a refreshing commitment to the pursuit of evidence-based policy. The subtle implication is that dirty politics, and not noble evidence, motivated the previous holders of office.

Gaining political advantage is an obvious driver of government behaviour. Recent work by Kate Griffiths, Anika Stobart and Danielle Wood from the Grattan Institute found that spending on government advertising spikes massively in the lead-up to elections. This builds on previous Grattan work around grant funding that dirty politics explains well, and noble evidence poorly.

That government acts self-interestedly in a robustly-contested democracy is disappointing, but it is not surprising. Power is hard to obtain and difficult to give up. It is why the formal and informal guardrails protecting democracy are so important. Ours, as Grattan and others have ably demonstrated, need strengthening. Using evidence as a basis for policy is one of those informal guardrails.