Auditor-general finds DAFF partly effective at new legislation implementation

An auditor-general report from the ANAO found the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry’s (DAFF) implementation of the Export Control Act 2020 “partly effective”, with the report finding the department’s internal arrangements were not fully in place when the legislation came into effect.

The report found, however, that the department was “largely appropriate” when it came to establishing the governance framework for the new legislation.

In a section of the report directed at all Australian government entities, the report identified three key themes, including instances of “best practice”.

They were: regulators should keep support documents up to date when going through legislative changes, regulators should implement a risk and assurance program so compliance frameworks remain effective, and “clear measurables” should be established so progress could be meaningfully assessed.

The legislation of concern was the Export Control Act 2020, which commenced on 28 March 2021. As a result of the legislative changes, the number of acts regulating export controls went down by 15.

“Project planning and governance were well documented, and stakeholder engagement in the development of the revised legislation was sound,” the report stated.

“On commencement of the legislation, the department did not have a compliance framework, policies and procedures were not fully updated, and arrangements to support benefits management were not established.”

One area the report found DAFF was not effective at was the updating of its IT systems.

“Planning of changes to IT systems to support the legislative framework was partly appropriate with records for the implementation of IT changes not maintained, making it difficult to identify if all required IT changes were implemented,” the report stated.

In particular, the report noted recordkeeping was not in accordance with DAFF’s requirements for IT changes, with one change having “poor” recordkeeping and another two changes having no recordkeeping.

An area commended by the auditor-general was DAFF’s engagement with stakeholders as the revised legislation was developed, calling it “transparent and consultative”.

The consultation involved 80 external stakeholder views, one-on-one meetings with 26 federal, state, and territory government agencies, written submissions, and tours of export facilities.

All five recommendations from the report were accepted by DAFF.

Last week, the department announced online step-by-step guides for various industries, from dairy to eggs to live animals, reflecting the changes in the legislation.

In the announcement launching the guides, DAFF said it was to “demonstrate our commitment to design digital content that is modern, efficient, accessible and easy to use”.

