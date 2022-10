Morrison’s go-to AUKUS consultant bills for US$6,000 per day

A highly-cleared gravy train of former US Navy top brass charged taxpayers as much as US$6,000 per day for advice on Australia’s reliably controversial underwater warfare program, with a key adviser billing the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C) directly for secretive subs work.

Contract disclosures lodged in the AusTender government procurement system reveal so-called ‘retired flag’ head-hunter and ‘strategic executive consulting’ firm Burdeshaw Associates billed PM&C for $1.5 million for the period 1st July 2021 to 31 December 2023 for “strategic advice and review services” through a limited tender “due to an absence of competition for technical reasons.”

Burdeshaw Associates is the firm at the centre of a major Washington Post investigation published overnight that revealed an increasing dependency at Defence and in government on foreign military advice regarding Australia’s now nuclear-powered submarine program.