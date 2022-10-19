Minister commits to consultation and co-design for First Nations health

Mark Butler has vowed to ensure the Aboriginal community-controlled health groups sit at the centre of how the government strengthens the First Nations health sector.

Addressing the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (NACCHO) members conference in Canberra on Wednesday, Butler said he had tasked the Department of Health and Aged Care to audit all services for Indigenous communities that were not being delivered by First Nations groups.

“Our ambition is to transition more programs to First Nations control over the course of this government,” Butler said.

Last week, the government launched a scholarship scheme to promote more entry-level Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health students to complete their studies and join the health workforce. The scheme is named after former NACCHO chair Dr Arnold ‘Puggy’ Hunter, and has the specific goal to create a trained Indigenous workforce so that health services for the community can be controlled by First Nations.

Butler said this was one step towards implementing the Coalition of Peaks Priority Reforms, which include a reform focus on the government’s role in lifting community-controlled health sector capabilities.

“This is a critical area for this government to build and grow. The work of ACCHOs around the country isn’t just a model for First Nations health, it’s a model for the whole health sector,” Butler said.

The minister also recognised NACCHO’s efforts from the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and its role in supporting the community in this current post-response phase. He acknowledged the “numerous difficulties” First Nations people had in accessing available health services, as well as the “significant upheaval and challenges”.

“We have a sector that remains fatigued from our collective efforts during the pandemic, and I thank all those who undoubtedly made many sacrifices to care for others in your communities during this time and who preserved through the many obstacles and daily challenges that arose,” Butler said.

“We are thankful to have made the transition to a new phase, and although COVID-19 has not disappeared, we still need to ensure we’re as protected as possible.”

Butler said the collective collaboration of the First Nations community saw a “fast and thorough” health response to the threat COVID posed to Australians. According to the latest figures, the outcome of this work is about 82% of eligible individuals identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander have received at least two doses of the COVID vaccine.

“The effective partnership and relationship developed between the Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Sector and the government sets a solid precedent and building block for our future approach to health reform and policy,” Butler said.

“While there were restrictions and both logistical and cultural challenges, the sector was able to build a protective response from the ground up. This is an enormous achievement that should be celebrated.”

Butler added that while the COVID-19 health crisis was not over, Australia was now in a position to reflect on past learnings, focus on areas to improve on and look to the future.

First Nations voices are leading the decisions that impact their health and well being.

The community-controlled health sector is crucial to the delivery of culturally safe healthcare. pic.twitter.com/fE1i5VBZNT — Mark Butler MP (@Mark_Butler_MP) October 18, 2022

Earlier this month the health minister and his peers from state and territory governments also met with representatives from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community for a health roundtable.

Butler said the roundtable meeting was a post-election priority for the new government. Among the health system topics discussed at the meeting were challenges in workforce, service delivery, and to ensure culturally safe practices were being embedded system-wide.

“All health ministers have prioritised this work, including the Commonwealth through myself and assistant minister Malarndirri McCarthy,” he said.

Government funding has also been set aside for 500 new First Nations traineeships to support employers, create more opportunities for First Nations jobseekers, and better community outcomes.

“This will be delivered through the Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Sector, demonstrating the power of co-designed models,” Butler said.

